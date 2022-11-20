Belgium player salaries: Which World Cup 2022 star earns the most?

An injury cloud hangs over striker Romelu Lukaku, which is likely to result in him missing most of the group stage in Qatar, and could thrust newcomer Lois Openda into the Belgium spotlight.

Openda only made his international debut in June but after impressive form in Ligue 1 this season, the Lens striker could play a greater role at the World Cup than he might have imagined a few months ago.

It is likely that Michy Batshuayi will start in the No 9 jersey in Lukaku's absence, but Openda has gone from genuine reserve to No 2 in line and, should the form of either player dictate it, perhaps even starter.

"It is a real honour to be part of the 26 selected. I did my best to show myself this season," Openda said.

"It's impressive to be involved in a World Cup, but we need to keep our cool.

"When I learned of my selection, I was on the training ground with my club. After that, I immediately called my family. It's a childhood dream come true."

The forward, who has scored seven goals in 11 starts for Lens in Ligue 1 this season, netted on his debut for Belgium in their 6-1 thrashing of Poland in June.

Belgium begin their campaign against Canada on November 23, before facing Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

