Mbappe, Benzema, Dembele train with France ahead of Qatar World Cup - in pictures

France's superstar strike duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema were out on the training pitch on Thursday ahead of the Qatar World Cup's big kick off.

The reigning champions have taken a formidable choice of attacking options over to Qatar ahead of their opening match against Australia on Tuesday, including the Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid pair – although the Ballon d'Or winner's fitness remains a concern.

Also training in Doha were the likes of Antoinne Greizmann of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud of AC Milan – although the latter was seen receiving medical treatment after picking up an injury during the session in Doha.

Earlier, Giroud had been talking about how he is hoping to break Thierry Henry's record and become France's all-time leading goalscorer at this year's tournament.

Giroud turned 36 in September and had not been a regular in recent France squads but nine goals this season for the Serie A champions convinced manager Didier Deschamps to take the veteran forward to Qatar.

Expand Autoplay HOW FRANCE QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group D) March 24, 2021. France 1 (Griezmann 19') Ukraine 1 (Sydorchuk 57'): The world champions took a deserved lead courtesy of a fine Antoine Griezmann finish, only for the Ukraine to equalise via a big deflection that wrong-footed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. France attacker Olivier Giroud said: "When you don't score the second goal against a team defending very well with determination ... then it's hard." AFP

“For me it is kind of a blessing to have the opportunity to play for my country at a third World Cup. I want to enjoy every single moment,” Giroud told reporters before France trained at the home stadium of Qatari champions Al Sadd.

“Of course I have this target in my head to beat 'Titi' [Henry] but the main one is as a team, to go as far as we can in the competition.”

Giroud became France's oldest international goalscorer in September when he netted for the 49th time for his country in a Nations League game against Austria.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker, who has 114 caps and is about to play in his third World Cup, is now just two goals away from equalling 1998 World Cup winner Henry's record haul of 51 for Les Bleus.