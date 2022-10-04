Which team has appeared at every World Cup finals?

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20 - the first time the tournament will be held in the Middle East.

Thirty-two teams will take part, with the hosts Qatar kicking off proceedings against Ecuador. Sixty-four matches will have been played by the time we know the winners on December 18.

Qatar 2022 will be the 21st World Cup finals, with the first having been staged in Uruguay, who beat South American rivals Argentina in the final to become the first world champions in football.

Which team has played at every World Cup finals?

Brazil are the only team to have appeared in every World Cup. The Selecao also hold the record for most wins with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). They have also been the losing finalists twice (1950, 1998).

Four-time winners Germany have participated in 19. Italy, also world champions on four occasions, have appeared in 18. Two-time winners Argentina have taken part in 17 editions and Mexico in 16.

Which team is making its debut at a World Cup?

As hosts Qatar automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup. It also marks their first appearance at the global finals.

Qatar have been drawn in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

Canada (1986) and Wales (1958) have both previously played at one World Cup each.

Longest gap between World Cup appearances

Wales have had to wait 64 years to reappear at a Fifa World Cup. They went undefeated in World Cup qualifying, and a 1-0 victory against Ukraine in the play-off final secured their place in Qatar.