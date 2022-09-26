UAE cuts Covid-19 home quarantine period from 10 days to five

The UAE will require people who catch Covid-19 to quarantine at home for five days instead of 10, as part of sweeping changes to coronavirus rules.

The decision is one of the many to take effect from Wednesday, September 28.

For much of the past two and a half years, a mandatory period of 10 days was required.

In the first few months of the pandemic, it was 14 days ― and the infected patient had to test negative before they could leave their home or a special quarantine hospital.

The authorities may still check on people who have been asked to isolate at home.

Staff from various health authorities typically phone Covid patients to check on their health and remind them to isolate at home.

To date, 1,005,266 residents in the UAE have been recorded as having had Covid-19, about 10 per cent of the population.

In other developments:

— Schools will not require teachers or pupils to wear face masks

— Airlines are to decide on whether or not masks are obligatory

— Abu Dhabi residents will be required to have tests once every 30 days to keep Al Hosn app green. It was every 14 days previously

— Only the person who tests positive for Covid-19 will be required to quarantine, not someone who has been in close contact with them

— No social distancing is required in places of worship

— The number of daily Covid cases will no longer be published by the government

— People will be able to visit malls, supermarkets, hotels, bars and restaurants without being required to wear a mask