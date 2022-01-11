France hits daily Covid record with almost 370,000 cases

New high beats last Wednesday's record of 330,000 new daily cases

The Tuileries Gardens in Paris on January 5. Reuters
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 11, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

France registered a record number of daily Covid-19 infections as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread across the country.

New cases totalled 368,149 on Tuesday, data from the Public Health Office showed, beating the previous record of just over 330,000 recorded last Wednesday.

Read more
Do I have Omicron, cold or flu symptoms? How you can tell the difference

The period is “unquestionably difficult, marked these last days by records of infections", French Health Minister Olivier Veran told the country’s Senate on Tuesday.

“The hospital system is subjected to a tremendous ordeal.”

There were 341 new deaths linked to Covid, taking the toll to 126,059. The steadily high numbers come as the debate around vaccinations heats up.

Image 1 of 12
Jannik, 9, gets vaccinated in an airplane at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany. The city is hosting a special vaccination event for children aged 5 to 11 in a decommissioned Airbus A300 Zero G. EPA

Jannik, 9, gets vaccinated in an airplane at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany. The city is hosting a special vaccination event for children aged 5 to 11 in a decommissioned Airbus A300 Zero G. EPA

Politicians are discussing new legislation that would restrict access to restaurants, museums, trains and planes to people with full vaccination status.

French teachers are planning a strike on Thursday to protest against the measures in place to curb the spread in the virus in schools.

The government aims to enforce the new laws on January 15.

Updated: January 11th 2022, 11:46 PM
FranceCovidCoronavirusDeath
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article More than one million in England ‘have had only one Covid-19 shot’
An image that illustrates this article Nurse in Italy caught faking shots and ditching vaccine, say police
An image that illustrates this article France hits daily Covid record with almost 370,000 cases
An image that illustrates this article Britain 'could be first country to emerge from pandemic', scientist says