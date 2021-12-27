Israeli hospital to give fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot in trial

A major Israeli hospital will administer a fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff from Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide.

Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv said its study would help decision-makers set health policy in Israel and abroad.

It comes after the country's health ministry panel of experts recommended offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Israelis aged 60 and over who received a booster shot at least four months ago.

Israel has reported 1,118 confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, with the number of people infected by it doubling every two days.

But final approval by the ministry's director general is still pending amid public debate as to whether sufficient scientific information is available to justify a new booster drive.

Sheba Medical Centre did not say how long its trial would last.

"We will examine the fourth dose's effect on the level of antibodies and morbidity and we will gauge its safety," said Gili Regev-Yochay, the study's director. "We will understand whether it is worthwhile to administer a fourth shot, and to whom."

The 150 Sheba medical workers taking part in the trial, which the hospital said had received Health Ministry approval, got booster shots no later than August 20.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he tested negative on Sunday for Covid-19 after his 14-year-old daughter was infected. It said he would self-isolate.