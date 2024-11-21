Pollution surged to unsafe levels in Delhi this week as cities in India and Pakistan were shrouded in smog. EPA
Pollution surged to unsafe levels in Delhi this week as cities in India and Pakistan were shrouded in smog. EPA

Climate

Trees, rice and prefab homes: Ideas to clean up India and Pakistan's air

Calls for nature-friendly policies at Cop29 in Baku after pollution soared to unsafe levels in Delhi

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings
Baku

November 21, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit