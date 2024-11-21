Azerbaijan has announced a green building roadmap to enhance sustainability, energy efficiency and environmentally responsible materials in urban development. Bloomberg
Climate

Azerbaijan launches green building roadmap in bid to cut emissions

Cop29 host responds to call for more national plans on sustainable city targets

Rachel Kelly
Baku

November 21, 2024

