Nissan to produce two new electric vehicle models in UK with £2bn investment

Japanese car giant triples investment in Sunderland plant to produce new era Qashqai and Juke models

A windscreen is fitted to the Nissan Leaf electric car at the Nissan Plant, Sunderland. The Japanese car giant is to invest £2 billion in producing EVs at the factory.

Matthew Davies
London
Nov 24, 2023
Nissan is to invest £1.12 billion ($1.4 billion) to build electric versions of its two popular crossover models at its plant in north east England, with added money going into infrastructure and supply chain development.

The project includes a new gigafactory to produce batteries, bringing the total investment to £2 billion.

Japan's third-largest automaker has plans to make electric versions of its Qashqai and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, where its fully-electric Leaf vehicle has been in production for several years.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the investment was "a massive vote of confidence in the UK's automotive industry".

"Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan," he added.

By 2030, Nissan plans to offer only fully-electric vehicles in Europe.

This is a developing story

Updated: November 24, 2023, 7:42 AM
