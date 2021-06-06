UAE's leisure travel outlook brightens on vaccine drive, Mashreq Bank says

Building consumer confidence is key to bringing back visitors and improving tourism, the Dubai lender says

Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. The UAE's rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been a boon for local hotels The National
Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. The UAE's rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been a boon for local hotels The National

The UAE’s rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign and initiatives to revive the tourism sector have brightened the outlook for leisure travel, according to Mashreq Bank.

A recovery in business travel is expected to lag behind that of leisure trips in the short to medium term, the lender said in a report titled The way forward for tourism and hospitality in the UAE.

“While hotel occupancy in the UAE will gradually recover on the back of increased domestic tourism and the return of international travellers, business travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels in the foreseeable future,” said Zain Qureshi, managing director and global head of property finance and advisory services at Mashreq Bank.

Read More

A man pushes his bags on the departures level at Los Angeles International Airport as people travel for Memorial Day weekend. Domestic travel markets in the US and China are rebounding ahead of international travel. AFPIata sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' for pandemic-hit airlines

Quicktake: How United Airlines aims to disrupt travel with supersonic jets

The findings are in line with forecasts for the recovery of different travel segments.

The return of leisure travellers is driving the revival of airline traffic in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, although a full rebound is still three years away and hinges on the recovery of the business and long-haul travel segments, according to a June 2 report by Fitch Ratings.

Budget operators are set to benefit the most while network airlines with increased exposure to long-haul travel will find it harder to recover, it said.

Mashreq Bank urged the UAE's tourism sector to take a phased and co-ordinated approach to rebuild the trust of travellers as they remain wary.

“For hospitality and tourism businesses to successfully bring back their customers, achieving and maintaining operational agility will be critical in this evolving situation,” the report said.

In response to the unpredictable situation, food and beverage outlets can efficiently manage stock and avoid food waste by limiting purchases while businesses and malls can reduce the number of employees and/or hire them on a contractual basis. Hotels have been advised to shut down areas such as meeting rooms that are currently not in use.

“It is about keeping your staff and operations as lean as possible until things stabilise,” said Mr Qureshi.

He called on the industry to be flexible in the way it allocates costs to ensure greater financial security. Hospitality and tourism businesses have fixed costs – such as rent, salaries and maintenance – and long-term contracts.

“Budgeting in a way that gives them more flexibility and with shorter contracts of up to three months at the most will give them the chance to rebalance things,” said Mr Qureshi.

Rebuilding consumer confidence will be crucial for the return of tourists and hotel guests. This requires that companies apply and demonstrate stringent safety and hygiene measures at their premises, the report said.

“It is essentially about improving sentiment and making customers feel safe, not just in principle but visibly, too,” said Mr Qureshi.

“Marketing safe practices at the onset is important but the business must truly show the customer that they are practising what they preach.”

This could range from putting up divider shields in dining areas to sealing off rooms after they have been sanitised.

Mr Qureshi also recommended the increased use of contact-tracing mobile applications for both residents and tourists, citing the example of South Korea where a QR code-based entry log system has been enforced for “high-risk businesses” such as sports centres, night clubs, buffet restaurants and large private schools.

“It would significantly improve traveller sentiment while providing people with ‘red alerts’ on infectious hubs,” he said.

With Dubai announcing free vaccinations for all Expo 2020 participants and their staff when the exhibition starts in October, Mr Qureshi recommended extending that option to long-term visit visa holders on three to six-month permits.

“As one of the first mega-events to take place since the pandemic began, Expo 2020 could serve as a case study for the way forward,” he said.

“Covid-19 and its variant forms will perhaps stay on in the foreseeable future and the UAE really has a chance to set the benchmark with this global event.”

Updated: June 7, 2021 02:52 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams