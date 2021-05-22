Tencent joins Alibaba in spending spree as competition grows

Tencent earned $21 billion in sales in the three months ended March. Reuters

Tencent Holdings pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25 per cent gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.

China’s largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes in investment.

Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion Chinese yuan ($21bn) in the three months ended March. But its shares slid more than 3 per cent in Hong Kong on concerns about margin erosion, which prompted brokerage CICC to trim its earnings estimate.

The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the anti-trust crackdown for now - despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivalled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets.

But its FinTech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed up on Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

Net income came in at 47.8bn yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5bn yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1bn yuan, slightly behind estimates.

For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash generators. Online gaming revenue rose 17 per cent during the quarter.

Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products.

“When we look into the internal review and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” Tencent’s president Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call.

The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalisation and carbon neutral - areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.

The decision to ramp up investment is mainly driven by broadening market opportunities observed in business services, online games and short-form videos.

There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who are spending aggressively. While near-term costs will increase, the timing of returns from these investments may be unpredictable.

The Chinese giant had shed roughly $200bn in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from FinTech, competitors have long argued WeChat - now venturing into short videos and e-commerce - is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

