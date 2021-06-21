Riyadh-based FinTech Tweeq raises new funding to fuel regional expansion

The funding round was led by venture capital firms STV and Raed Ventures

Tweeq's mobile app allows its users to open a spending account and manage their payments through it. Reuters
Tweeq's mobile app allows its users to open a spending account and manage their payments through it. Reuters

Riyadh-based FinTech platform Tweeq, which allows users to make payments through its app, said it raised a new round of funding to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and the wider Mena region.

The latest funding round, which will also help the start-up to develop its product, was co-led by Saudi-based venture capital firm STV and Raed Ventures, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Tweeq did not disclose the amount raised but said it is a seven-figure investment.

”Tweeq is aiming to provide ... a better modern alternative to the traditional banking account,” Saeed Albuhairi, co-founder and chief executive of Tweeq, said.

“We are working hard to obtain the necessary licences and approvals to conduct our business under the Saudi Central Bank's supervision to achieve the kingdom's ambition of developing a diversified and effective financial sector.”

Read More

The Amman skyline. Venture capital firm Flat6Labs on Wednesday said it will support up to 90 startups over a period of five years in Jordan. Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel AmmanFlat6Labs launches $20m fund to support early stage start-ups in Jordan

SoftBank-backed scooter operator Tier secures $60m financing from Goldman Sachs

Demand for digital payments and other financial technology services has surged worldwide as more people use online banking services and other FinTech platforms to transfer money as well as pay for purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 2020 by a team of seasoned banking and tech professionals, Tweeq's mobile app allows its users to open a spending account and start receiving and making payments, set monthly budgets and long-term financial goals. Users can also monitor and manage personal spending automatically across different categories.

“As financial regulators open the doors to challengers and innovators, the region is destined to witness the same shift that swept the financial sectors in the US, Europe, China and India,” Ahmad AlNaimi, a partner at STV, said. “We believe that Mena will witness an even bigger shift, fuelled by a younger population and increasingly progressive regulators.”

Customers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly choosing FinTech solutions over those offered by traditional financial institutions due to unsatisfactory digital services, the company said, citing a study by the Boston Consulting Group.

Eighty-nine per cent of Saudi Arabian citizens are willing to open an account with a FinTech start-up that does not have any brick-and-mortar branches, the report added. Meanwhile, a McKinsey report shows that over 80 per cent of urban consumers in the kingdom prefer to deal with financial institutions digitally.

Investors are also piling into the FinTech space in the region as adoption of contactless payments and other digital solutions accelerates.

Earlier this month, Dubai-based peer-to-peer payment application start-up Ziina raised $7.5 million through an early-stage funding round.

The company said it will use the funds to launch its wallet service and expand into Saudi Arabia.

Published: June 21, 2021 04:09 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Startups
Cairo. Egyptian start-up Trella raised $42m in a funding round led by international investors. AP

Maersk's venture arm co-leads $42m funding round in Egypt's start-up Trella

Technology
Kunal Kapoor, founder and chief executive of The Luxury Closet, said one in six transactions will be pre-owned by the end of the decade. The Luxury Closet

The Luxury Closet raises $14m for expansion

Technology
Jihad Sadiq, founder and managing director of FortyGuard.  The company aims to work with 1,300 clients in various sectors to offer its services related to mitigating heat in cities. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Generation Start-up: FortyGuard looks to mitigate effects of extreme heat on cities

Technology
The Amman skyline. Venture capital firm Flat6Labs on Wednesday said it will support up to 90 startups over a period of five years in Jordan. Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Flat6Labs launches $20m fund to support early stage start-ups in Jordan

Technology
Set up in March 2019, Hub71 is a start-up incubator based within the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial free zone. Victor Besa/The National

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 partners with New York’s Modus Capital to support early stage start-ups

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast