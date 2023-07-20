Robotic fabrics developed to change shape with precision

Robotic fabrics capable of changing their size and moving with precision have been developed by UK scientists.

The research team from the University of Sheffield, led by Dr Roderich Gross, has introduced a new class of low-power robotic modules, equivalent to a 50p coin in size, that can be linked together using an elastic mesh to form a new kind of intelligent material, known as "robotic fabric".

These innovative fabrics are composed of individual units called kilobots.

All modules are initially orientated in a common direction. Each module can broadcast messages to the other modules in its Moore neighbourhood and estimate the distance from neighbours. Photo: Nature Communications

Each kilobot is a low-power module with minimal processing capabilities due to its compact size.

While these kilobots can move using vibration motors, their direction is not precise.

But when these kilobots are incorporated into the elastic mesh, they communicate with their neighbours, allowing the entire fabric to move and behave collectively.

The elastic mesh enables the kilobots to march together in formation, outperforming those connected by rigid links or not connected at all.

This research, published in Nature Communications journal, indicates a promising path towards the development of ultra-low-power robotic fabrics capable of navigating spaces inaccessible to humans.

Up to four helical springs can be connected to the kilobot through a 3D-printed circlet. Photo: Nature Communications

This could have wide-ranging applications, from inspecting underground water pipes for damage to providing medical monitoring or treatment within the human body by using a shrunken version of the fabric.

More interestingly, these fabrics can change shape to fit through smaller spaces and restore their original form later.

The study also proves that a larger number of modules within the fabric leads to more effective movement in a specific direction.

This mirrors the natural phenomenon observed in bird flocks, where a larger group more efficiently determines the movement direction, referred to as the "many-wrongs principle".

The research does not rely heavily on energy-intense perception and thinking for movement, but on the physical bonds within the elastic mesh.

This reduction in energy requirements could aid in further miniaturisation of these modules, bringing us closer to the realisation of robotic fabrics made up of thousands of kilobots.