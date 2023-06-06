Google Ads down as service disruption reported

Google Ad users have been facing issues accessing the platform since 1pm today according to their official status dashboard.

The problem was reported by Google who stated on their platform that they were “investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads.”

The precise number of users who cannot access the service has not been reported.

Google Ads, a key product for the company, is used globally by businesses of all sizes who employ the platform to enhance their online visibility, connect with potential customers, and drive their growth.

Google's technical team is investigating the issue.

No information on the cause or an estimated resolution time has been provided.

Advertisers have been urged to monitor their campaigns closely following the disruption.

This is a developing story …