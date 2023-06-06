Apple launches new MacBook Air to attract new customers and boost sales

Apple has launched a new, 38cm MacBook Air as it aims to strengthen its position in the highly competitive laptop sector.

Powered by the company’s own M2 chip, the new device promises nearly 18 hours of battery life, and the company claimed it to be the world’s thinnest laptop of its size.

With the M2 chip, the new MacBook Air is up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, Apple said at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

“With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it is only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

“From its expansive liquid retina display and remarkably thin design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all."

Only 11.5mm thin, the new MacBook Air weighs just 1.5kg. Customers can place orders now, with delivery expected next week.

Apple is aiming to add to its declining bottom line by adding new products to its portfolio.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, down 3 per cent annually, in the three months to April 1. Its net profit dipped 3.4 per cent yearly to $24.1 billion during the period.

Global shipments of PCs, which included laptops, desktops and tablets, stood at 56.9 million in the first quarter, dropping nearly 29 per cent on an annual basis, according to International Data Corporation.

Weak demand, excess inventory and a worsening macroeconomic climate were all contributing factors for the “precipitous drop” in shipments, the US researcher said.

Apple occupied 7.2 per cent of the PC market in the first quarter. It shipped 4.1 million PCs in the January-March period, nearly 40.5 per cent less than it sold in the same period last year.

Lenovo (12.7 million), HP (12 million) and Dell (9.5 million) were the top three PC sellers during the period.

Starting from $1,299, Apple’s new laptop is using 100 per cent recycled gold plating and tin soldering, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and is focused on its Apple 2030 goal to make every product that way.

This means every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing to customer use, will have net-zero climate impact.