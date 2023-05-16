Who is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

His artificial intelligence-powered start-up has garnered attention globally – but who is Sam Altman?

Mr Altman is the chief executive of OpenAI, which is behind the popular ChatGPT tool, a free chatbot that answers questions with convincingly humanlike responses and even learns as it interacts with users.

The St Louis, Missouri, native learnt to code and explore the internet in high school, he told New Yorker magazine.

He got his start in the technology space when he founded Loopt, a mobile app that lets users share their locations among friends, with two other Stanford University classmates. The group dropped out of school to work on the project at the time.

Before his work at OpenAI, Mr Altman served as the president of Y Combinator, a start-up accelerator group in Silicon Valley, and served as the chief executive of social media platform Reddit for a short time.

Business Insider reported that he also dabbles in doomsday preparation, with gas masks, gold and guns on hand in case of a sudden apocalyptic event.

Mr Altman is a dedicated philanthropist, investing in Covid-19 research during the pandemic and developing a programme that would give digital money to every person on Earth free of charge – though the latter has since been suspended due to logistical issues.

But his current focus – and what he is best known for – is ChatGPT.

The tool has come more into the spotlight recently, with the 38-year-old Mr Altman testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, calling for “regulatory intervention by governments” to curb the dangers posed by AI.

What started out as a panic among educators about ChatGPT's use to cheat on homework assignments has expanded to broader concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend some jobs.

“OpenAI was founded on the belief that artificial intelligence has the potential to improve nearly every aspect of our lives, but also that it creates serious risks,” Mr Altman said.

He added that in time, generative AI developed by OpenAI one day will “address some of humanity's biggest challenges, like climate change and curing cancer”.

However, given the risk of misinformation, destroying human jobs and other problems, “we think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models”, he said.

Agencies contributed to this report