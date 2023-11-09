Samsung joins generative AI race with new ChatGPT rival Gauss platform

Samsung Electronics has launched a new generative artificial intelligence platform directly aimed at challenging ChatGPT, formally joining the race in the hotly contested emerging technology.

The world's biggest mobile phone manufacturer unveiled Gauss, which is capable of generating text, code and images, and is slated for an early 2024 release, at its AI Forum in Seoul.

The Korea Times reported that Gauss will be integrated into the company's next flagship device, which is expected to be the Galaxy S24 series and will reportedly launch in January.

The generative Gauss Language model can perform tasks such as composing emails, summarising documents and translating content, Samsung said.

“It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products,” the company said.

Gauss Code is optimised for in-house software development, “allowing developers to code easily and quickly”. It will also support tasks such as code description and test case generation, Samsung said.

Gauss Image will be able to “easily” generate and edit creative images, including style changes and additions, while also converting low-resolution images to high-resolution.

The company said Gauss is currently being used on employee productivity but will be expanded to other Samsung products to provide new user experiences in the near future.

“As AI has rapidly emerged in recent years, Samsung has invested heavily in AI development to optimise high-quality device performance and to deliver a new way for users to interact with their mobile devices," Fadi Abu Shamat, head of Samsung Gulf's mobile division, told The National.

Separately, Samsung also announced the release of Galaxy AI, which will allow users to translate calls in real time. The feature is integrated into the native call functions on Samsung devices, eliminating the need for third-party applications and making it secure, the company said.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said Wonjoon Choi, executive vice president and head of research and development at Samsung's mobile business.

Generative AI was brought into the limelight with the emergence of ChatGPT, the conversational platform from Microsoft-backed Open AI, triggering a race between technology companies and personalities.

Microsoft recently released its Copilot assistant across its 365 software suite. Chief executive Satya Nadella told The National in Abu Dhabi last week that AI can lead to “better wages and interesting jobs” as it faces government focus.

Google, which is the first major tech company to challenge ChatGPT with its Bard platform, doubled down on its efforts by introducing generative AI updates across its portfolio, including for Google Meet, Google Slides and Google Chat.

Cloud computing major Oracle also announced its first generative AI services will be released on its Fusion Cloud platform within the next two quarters.

Samsung's rival in the smartphone industry, Apple, first made generative AI news when The Information reported in April that the company was working to revamp its Siri digital assistant, at a time when the technology was significantly taking off.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook, during a conference call for its fiscal fourth quarter results last week, confirmed that the company was working on its own generative AI technologies.

The contribution of generative artificial intelligence to global gross domestic product is expected to be higher within the next 10 years, at between 10 and 15 per cent, compared to a previously estimated 7 per cent to 13 per cent range, Goldman Sachs said in an October report.

Samsung said it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its generative AI technologies, “all with the principles of AI ethics in mind."

“Samsung continues to strengthen the ability to proactively eliminate and monitor security and privacy issues that may arise in the entire process – ranging from data collection to AI model development, service deployment and AI-generated results,” the company said.