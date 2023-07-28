Key takeaways that unfolded from Samsung's Unpacked event in Seoul

Another Unpacked event is over, and Samsung Electronics has, once again, refreshed its foldable line-up.

While the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 answers what the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturer has to now offer its consumers, beyond that are interesting points that would shape the company's future – and even the industry.

We take a look at some of the key takeaways from the event.

Samsung continues to double down on foldable technology

Samsung is the undisputed leader in the foldable smartphone market, holding a 62 per cent market share, well ahead of second-placed Huawei Technologies with 16 per cent, the latest data from Counterpoint Research shows.

This gives the company a whole lot of cushion to fend off any challengers, at least in the foreseeable future.

However, the company is not resting on its laurels and says its employees “obsess over details in a never-ending pursuit of perfection”, mobile experience boss TM Roh said at the event.

Samsung has repeatedly said that it is continuing to develop “new experiences” for its devices, especially in its foldables segment, which it believes is the future of mobile communication.

Redesign long overdue?

Save for the Flex Hinge that lets the new Galaxy Z devices close without a gap and the Flip5's bigger cover screen, the basic aesthetics of both smartphones have virtually remained the same throughout their relatively short existence.

That being said, it feels as if a complete design overhaul is long overdue, and Samsung could have used the fifth year of the existence of foldables – somewhat a mini-anniversary – to do so. Instead, it chose to make token upgrades.

Samsung made the right decision to expand the Flip5 cover screen. Meanwhile, arguably the biggest design upgrade to the Fold was the use of an under-display camera within its inner screen, beginning with the Fold3.

Consumers may fall victim to, shall we say, visual fatigue, especially when the upgrades are minimal. The latest components, software and services are all well and good, but we cannot remove the fact that there are users that long for flair when holding a smartphone.

Even Apple has never waited that much: The longest period it took for an iPhone design refresh was four years, from 2013 to 2017, between the iPhone 6 and iPhone X.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 unboxing

And if rumours are true, that would be matched by the period between 2020's iPhone 12 and the coming iteration, presumably the iPhone 15, this September.

Should we expect a major redesign next year? We hope so. A slimmer device would be welcome.

We are closer to a new line-up that has already been teased

With another cycle passing – and with the above being said – we are, indeed, getting closer to new foldables from Samsung. It is not a matter of when, not if.

Remember, at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Samsung teased some “wild” prototypes, including one with a rollable screen and another described as a “tri-fold”.

Samsung Display’s folding prototypes are even wilder in person. #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/cqvgSAVLfE — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) January 4, 2023

Now, there is no guarantee these prototypes will actually make it to the market, but their mere existence proves that we can look forward to them, in one form or another.

The question, as always, is when Samsung deems them ready for the market. There are, indeed, challenges when developing advanced devices. The more complicated and intricate they are, the more the time and investment required to guarantee their performance.

We could tell that Samsung will not be launching devices simply for the sake of launching them, given major product road maps take years.

Samsung should open more flagship stores

While that was technically not part of the event, The National was able to take a tour of Samsung's first flagship retail store in Seoul's city centre.

And it is a very nice place.

Samsung has big “flagship” stores all around the world but they are just that – to sell their products.

But this one in the Gangnam area is different. It is bright and lively, has a coffee shop, a play area, places to sit back and relax, exclusive items and even a display of vintage Samsung phones.

And with booths and other novelties across six floors, it looks like a mini mall that will keep you busy.

Samsung definitely needs more of these. They have a long way to match Apple's 526 stores globally, which are renowned for their design, but everything has to start somewhere.

Does the Galaxy Z series matter for Samsung?

Yes. Samsung is betting all its chips on foldable technology, which they believe is the future. They sacrificed the Note, which lives on in the S series, dedicating an Unpacked event to the Galaxy Z foldables.

Its device experience team “plans to sustain solid profitability with new foldable smartphone and wearable launches”, the company said in its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Samsung does not break down device sales but what is certain is that the Galaxy S series remains its best-selling flagship. At this point, we can see the company putting in more resources to grow the Galaxy Z and with it, very potentially, the expansion of the entire foldables market.

Samsung may not have been the first to launch a foldable device but it is banking on its market leadership to grow this category – not only for its bottom line but also for its legacy. That is why it matters.