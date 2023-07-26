Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live updates: company launches new foldable smartphones

<h2><strong>We're about to begin</strong></h2><p>Unpacked is about to go live, and T.M. Roh, head of Samsung's mobile experience unit, is expected to take the floor first.</p><p>By discussing foldables, tablets and wearables in <a href="https://news.samsung.com/us/unpacking-designs-innovations-inspired-by-you-tm-roh-editorial-unpacked-2023/?utm_source=pr_media&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=unpacked" target="_blank">a blog post last week</a> – plus inviting everyone to mark their calendars for today – he dropped apparent hints on all the hardware coming this week.</p><p>By the way, we're also expecting a new line-up for the Galaxy Tab S series and Galaxy Watch series – expected to be the Tab S9 and Watch6, respectively.</p>