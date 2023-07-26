Latest from Seoul

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live updates: company launches new foldable smartphones

Follow our latest updates from Seoul where the South Korean company is unveiling what is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5

A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, left, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023. Samsung Electronics unveiled its next generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul on July 26. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg

KEY INFO
  • Samsung is doubling down again on its aim of cementing its lead in the foldable smartphone market
  • The devices are expected to come with a redesigned hinge, which will make them slimmer and lighter
  • This will be the first time Samsung is holding an Unpacked event on its home turf
Live Updates
Updated: July 26, 2023, 11:25 AM