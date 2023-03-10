Apple to launch new classical music app later this month

Apple Music announced it would start streaming classical music from a stand-alone app on March 28 as it seeks to distinguish itself from rival Spotify and specialist platforms.

The iPhone maker said Apple Music Classical will offer “the world's largest classical music catalogue”, with exclusive albums and an advanced search function not seen on other apps.

With five million tracks, the app will compete with rivals exclusively dedicated to classical music, including German-based Idagio, currently the only subscription-based platform for classical audio streaming.

Apple Music Classical will offer streaming with high-quality audio that is especially sought after by classical music buffs.

The service by Apple had been expected since 2021, when the company purchased Primephonic, an Amsterdam-based platform solely focused on the classical music genre.

“We’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said in a statement at the time.

The app will come at no additional cost to the Apple Music subscription and will soon be available on Android-based devices, the company said.

The app is now available for pre-order on the App Store.

Meanwhile, Spotify on Wednesday announced a new app design that will feature more visuals such as video and album art in a scrolling format akin to TikTok and Instagram.

