Uber's Q4 profit drops 33% despite surge in sales

Ride-hailing company Uber reported a more than 33 per cent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit despite an increase in gross bookings and overall sales.

The California-based company’s net income stood at $595 million, which included a $756 million net benefit (pre-tax) primarily due to unrealised net gains related to the revaluation of its equity investments, the company said in a statement. It reported a net loss of more than $1.2 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Uber’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 49 per cent on an annual basis to more than $8.6 billion.

Uber stock surged 7.5 per cent to trade at $34.90 a share in pre-market trading.

“We ended 2022 with our strongest quarter ever, with robust demand and record margins,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.

“Our global scale and unique platform advantages position us well to accelerate this momentum into 2023.”

More to follow …