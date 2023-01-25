Meta lifts Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram bans

Social network says former US president now 'faces heightened penalties for repeat offences'

In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays a Facebook logo with the official portrait of former US President Donald Trump on the background, on May 4, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump, as debate swirls on the role of social media in curbing hateful and abusive speech while controlling political discourse. - / AFP / Olivier DOULIERY
Patrick deHahn
New York
Jan 25, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on to Meta's social networks Facebook and Instagram after a lengthy suspension, the company announced on Wednesday.

Mr Trump was indefinitely suspended after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Other popular social networks such as Twitter, Snapchat and Reddit also barred him.

“We will be ending the suspension of Mr Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks,” Nick Clegg, Meta president of global affairs, said in a statement.

The move is a boon for Mr Trump, who is now running for president for the third time.

Read more
Donald Trump dealt further setbacks as legal woes mount
January 6 committee's final report blames Trump for Capitol assault

Mr Clegg said Mr Trump would be under intense oversight for possible breaches of Facebook and Instagram policy.

“In light of his violations, he now also faces heightened penalties for repeat offences — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol,” he said.

If Mr Trump breaches any policies again, he could be suspended for as long as two years again, Mr Clegg said.

In November, Mr Trump's Twitter account was reinstated after a poll by Elon Musk, which supported the former president's return to what was once his most frequently used platform. He has yet to return to the platform even though he has nearly 88 million followers.

However, Mr Trump has a contractual obligation to his Truth Social network, where he has accumulated 4.84 million followers since its launch.

A look at former president Donald Trump's Truth Social feed — in pictures

Mr Trump's signature line on 'The Apprentice' was: 'You're Fired!' Photo: Screengrab from Truth Social

Mr Trump's signature line on 'The Apprentice' was: 'You're Fired!' Photo: Screengrab from Truth Social

Updated: January 25, 2023, 10:53 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL