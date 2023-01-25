Meta lifts Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram bans

Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on to Meta's social networks Facebook and Instagram after a lengthy suspension, the company announced on Wednesday.

Mr Trump was indefinitely suspended after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Other popular social networks such as Twitter, Snapchat and Reddit also barred him.

“We will be ending the suspension of Mr Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks,” Nick Clegg, Meta president of global affairs, said in a statement.

The move is a boon for Mr Trump, who is now running for president for the third time.

Mr Clegg said Mr Trump would be under intense oversight for possible breaches of Facebook and Instagram policy.

“In light of his violations, he now also faces heightened penalties for repeat offences — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol,” he said.

If Mr Trump breaches any policies again, he could be suspended for as long as two years again, Mr Clegg said.

In November, Mr Trump's Twitter account was reinstated after a poll by Elon Musk, which supported the former president's return to what was once his most frequently used platform. He has yet to return to the platform even though he has nearly 88 million followers.

However, Mr Trump has a contractual obligation to his Truth Social network, where he has accumulated 4.84 million followers since its launch.

