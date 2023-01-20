AD Gaming links up with Abu Dhabi-based crypto and blockchain business AA Meta

A new partnership between AD Gaming, an initiative to develop the gaming and e-sports industry in Abu Dhabi, and AA Meta, a local metaverse and Web3 development company, will support the gaming ecosystem in the capital.

AA Meta will provide metaverse infrastructure and Web3 technology solutions that enable next-generation gaming.

The metaverse and blockchain gaming allow gamers to interact in new, community-driven worlds, while providing businesses with new payment solutions to power new in-game economic models and innovative ways to deliver immersive experiences to audiences around the world.

Through the partnership with AD Gaming, AA Meta is aiming to grow the local metaverse industry and provide job opportunities for UAE residents seeking a career in the sector, a statement from AD Gaming said.

"This new avenue of interactive media presents an exciting career path for aspiring gaming industry talent, and for gamers across the world, it offers a new way to play-to-earn in the metaverse,” said Hussain Al Omaeirah, AA Meta co-founder, chairman and managing director.

The global metaverse market size was estimated at $38.85 billion in 2021, according to Grand View Research. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 39.4 per cent from 2022 to 2030.

AD Gaming was launched by Abu Dhabi’s media free zone, twofour54, in March 2021.

It supports game developers, players, consumers and businesses and is backed by companies such as Unity Technologies, Flash Entertainment, UAE Pro League, Emirates Esports Association and the Media Zone Authority.

“Abu Dhabi offers a comprehensive ecosystem for the gaming industry, with AA Meta adding yet another string to our bow," said James Hartt, director of strategic initiatives and business development at AD Gaming.

"The increased immersion and focus on community-building provided by Web3 technologies makes this an incredibly exciting area for gamers and game developers alike, so we’re proud to be pioneering it in Abu Dhabi.”

In November, the 4,500-square-metre Pixoul Gaming opened at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi.

It offers VR, console and retro gaming and is also home to the region’s first e-sports academy.