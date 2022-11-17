Twitter to introduce long tweets soon, says Elon Musk

The character limit is currently set at 280 per tweet

Elon Musk is making big changes at Twitter. Reuters
Ian Oxborrow
Nov 17, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Twitter's character limit has always been regarded as part of its charm — or a drawback — depending on the ability to write concisely.

But that could be about to change as new owner Elon Musk has said Twitter will have the "ability to do long tweets soon".

Mr Musk did not expand on how long tweets will be once the changes are incorporated.

The current character limit for a tweet is 280. It was doubled from 140 in 2017.

"In most cases, the text content of a Tweet can contain up to 280 characters or Unicode glyphs. Some glyphs will count as more than one character," Twitter says.

Mr Musk has set about making fundamental changes to the way the social media platform operates since his $44 billion acquisition at the end of last month.

One of the biggest changes has been Twitter Blue verification, which was introduced and then removed following turmoil as a result of the subscription plan.

“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29 to make sure that it is rock solid,” he tweeted.

Twitter Blue was suspended after a chaotic wave of fake accounts with the new blue ticks parodied US presidents, well-known dead people, and large companies.

Public figures such as celebrities, elected officials and journalists have been verified with blue ticks on their profiles for years. The tick helped prevent impersonation and abuse.

__________________________

Elon Musk memorabilia auctioned by ex-girlfriend for $165,000

A collection of never-before-seen Elon Musk photos and memorabilia from his college sweetheart, Jennifer Gwynne, was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction. This item was sold for $11,794. Photo courtesy: Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction

A collection of never-before-seen Elon Musk photos and memorabilia from his college sweetheart, Jennifer Gwynne, was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction. This item was sold for $11,794. Photo courtesy: Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction

Updated: November 17, 2022, 9:00 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL