Maserati unveils its first fully electric model

Maserati, the luxury brand of car maker Stellantis, unveiled on Monday its new GranTurismo model, with an official launch scheduled next year for its first vehicle available in a fully electric version.

The brand, which returned to an operating profit last year, has promised fully electric — or so-called folgore — versions of all its cars by 2025 as part of a wider turnaround plan.

Maserati said in a statement that the electric power train for the new grand tourer would be derived from Formula E technology, in which the Italian brand will start competing next year.

The new GranTurismo will also be available with a three-litre, six-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) in two versions capable of 490 and 500 horse power, Maserati added.

Both the fully electric and the ICE versions will have an indicative starting price of about €200,000 ($195,000), right below the entry price for a Ferrari.

The GranTurismo will be produced at Stellantis's Mirafiori plant in Turin.

Maserati will provide further details of the new car at its official presentation in the first quarter of next year, with sales expected to start in the second quarter.