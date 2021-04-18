Maserati Ghibli Hybrid: road testing first electrified vehicle in Italian car manufacturer's history

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

For luxury car fans, Maserati is probably the ultimate impulse buy. They sell because buyers want a Maserati and not because they need a new car.

But Maserati realised nearly a decade ago that things needed to change, and so came SUVs, diesels for Europe, a midsized saloon in the form of Ghibli and now a four-cylinder, hybrid to be followed by full electrification.

Maserati evolution

Back in 2012, Maserati sold 6,000 cars, so when the company said it wanted 50,000 sales, frankly no one believed them. In 2013, the number was 22,500 and rose to 36,448 in 2014 before passing its lofty target with 51,000 units in 2017.

But the euphoria didn't last, and it's been a bumpy downhill ride since as the company transitions into developing a full electric car, spending millions revamping Fiat's Mirafiori plant to produce the Levante SUV and the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (Agap), both in Turin for the Ghibli Hybrid just as Covid-19 shut the world's car factories in 2020.

Now, Maserati has planned to stop the slide with up to 10 new models to be released over three years that will include the Levante SUV hybrid, the 600bhp, mid-engined, V6 turbo hybrid MC20 supercar and its first all-electric car, the replacement to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio coupes all before the end of 2021.

If everything works, Maserati’s electrification renaissance should triple its sales from 2019 and it all starts with this car: the Ghibli Hybrid.

Electrifying the Ghibli

The hybrid version has a blue-tinted design scheme

Maserati has sold more than 100,000 Ghiblis since 2013, making it the most successful model in its history and the Hybrid replaces the V6 diesel in Europe which is significant because while Ghibli introduced a huge new audience to Maserati, the diesel represented 80 per cent of those Euro sales.

This one however mixes a turbocharged, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine from Alfa Romeo with a 48V mild-hybrid system to deliver a combined 325bhp and 450Nm from just 1500rpm. It’s a rear-wheel drive and runs through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Maserati says it gives diesel-like fuel economy of 8.5L/100 kilometres while offering V6-petrol performance of 5.7 seconds from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour and a 255kph top speed with 25 per cent fewer emissions and carrying 80 kilograms less than the diesel.

Unlike some of its competitors, this is not a plug-in hybrid as Maserati says the weight penalty of having to carry a bigger battery to get a maximum 50km of electric running didn't make sense.

Instead, it’s matched to a 48V belt-driven alternator, which doubles as the starter and also acts as a generator under coasting and braking to recover energy to charge a boot-mounted battery. This battery then powers an electric supercharger to fill in the torque gaps before the turbo spools up.

Everything is done seamlessly without the driver knowing what’s going on underneath, so it feels and drives like a very powerful four-cylinder turbo and unlike other hybrids, the petrol motor always runs, sipping minimal amounts of petrol.

Emotional appeal

All well and good, but does all this technology tick the emotive box that’s so important for traditional Maserati owners? Not quite.

The Ghibli Hybrid represents the compromise car enthusiasts need to make in the age of chasing zero-emission figures.

You get the badge, the heritage, the stunning leather-clad interior, the “Italianess” and the performance but at the expense of a spine-tingling exhaust note.

Sadly there’s not even a raspy, AMG-like 4-cylinder buzz to be found, it’s as quiet as an Uber limousine even when pushed hard, so while it ticks all the above boxes, it’s the first Maserati I’ve driven to elicit zero heartstring emotions.

Sad but true, though the upside is that if you’re a user-chooser sales rep, it will also be the first Maserati your accountant will approve as a company car.

Hybrid touches

A few hints will tell you this is the Hybrid version such as the trademark side vents that are now blue-tinted along with a blue thunderbolt in the badge on the C-Pillar to match the blue brake callipers, while inside the leather features blue stitching and embroidery throughout.

The interior is sensational with a much-needed upgrade to the infotainment system that now has wireless charging for your phone including Android and has a faster 25.6 centimetre, high-definition screen in place of the previous 21.3cm unit with the latest graphics and is more user-friendly, even offering voice commands on some functions.

As a premium luxury European performance saloon the Ghibli Hybrid wins on many levels, not least it’s doing so while cutting down on emissions but as a Maserati, it misses the important touchpoint of emotion from under the hood.

Though if 80 per cent of European Ghibli buyers opted for the diesel, then clearly I’m the one wearing the rose-tinted glasses and in the minority of people wanting a piece of new-age Italian exotica. Thankfully, I don’t run the car company.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)

July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

