Apple's new London store joins the ranks of architecturally impressive shops

Apple is well known for going beyond the basic high street store for customers to shop for its products.

Now it has again focused on visually striking architecture for its new Brompton Road store in London.

Another collaboration with architect Foster + Partners produced the outlet, which is situated between high-end department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, the new store's "curved timber ceiling reflects the existing geometry of the building’s historic facade", Foster + Partners said.

"People enter the store through the central arcade, mirroring the dimensions of the original Brompton Arcade, which was built in this precise location in 1903," it said.

Eight ficus trees reference London’s famous Hyde Park, which is only a few steps away from Brompton Road.

The Apple Brompton Road store in London. Photo: Apple

Apple Brompton Road’s terrazzo flooring is comprised of plant-based bio polymers, the first of its kind in the company's worldwide retail network.

The new store comes weeks ahead of the company's expected launch of a range of new devices.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is expected to have four devices in two sizes, with the announcements expected on September 13.

Apple’s net profit dropped almost 10.6 per cent on an annual basis in its fiscal third quarter ended June 25, despite the company earning record revenue.

Profit during the three-month period dipped to $19.4 billion, almost $5.6bn less than the quarter that ended on March 26.

In April, Apple said that parts shortages would hit its sales by between $4bn and $8bn.

You can see some of Apple's most impressive stores from around the world in the slideshow at the top of the page.

____________________________

Apple iPhone through the years