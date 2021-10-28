Facebook changes its name to Meta

Facebook said on Thursday it would rebrand as Meta, a name change that comes as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

The name change is meant to reflect the company's shifting focus on its new Metaverse product, which chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company's annual conference on virtual and augmented reality.

"From now on we're going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first," Mr Zuckerberg said.

The company teased the announcement earlier on Thursday by covering up the sign in front of its headquarters with a tarp.

The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

Mr Zuckerberg has increasingly been promoting the idea of Facebook, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, as a "metaverse" company rather than a social media one.

During the announcement, Mr Zuckerberg said that privacy and security would need to be built into the metaverse, but the technology company has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.

In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a "false picture."

The whistleblower documents, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, show internal research and employee discussions on Instagram's effects on the mental health of teens and whether Facebook stokes divisions, as well as its handling of activity around the January 6 Capitol riot and inconsistencies in content moderation for users around the globe.