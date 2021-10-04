Zuckerberg's very bad day: What you need to know

Facebook, the world's largest social network, is suffering crises this Monday, with one of the longest cuts to its apps and services, and a whistle-blower accusing it on national US TV of giving priority to profit before user safety.

The worsening issues are hitting Facebook financially, with its stock prices on the Nasdaq market declining by about 5 per cent as of Monday evening.

With billions of users, and with people's dependence on Facebook-owned messaging services, the effect is felt quickly and widely.

Here's what you need to know about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's rough week so far, keeping in mind that it is only Monday:

Widespread panic

It wasn't just Facebook that was down. All of its other services, from Instagram to WhatsApp to Facebook Messenger, were offline for more than five hours on Monday and couldn't tell users when they'd be back online.

The down time started just before noon Eastern US time and shortly after, reports started to show on downdetector.com, a website that tracks traffic and access to websites globally.

There are also reports that its work-oriented platform, called Workplace, was down as well. The company is solely dependent on the platform, leaving staff virtually unable to work.

Many people and businesses globally are dependent on Facebook's messaging services and its main platform, making the cut difficult to work around.

Hear the whistle blowing

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistle-blower, speaks to Scott Pelley on CBS News's '60 Minutes' on Sunday. AFP

It comes not even 24 hours after a Facebook whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, revealed herself on national US television on Sunday evening.

Ms Haugen, who began working for the social site in 2019 and resigned in April 2021, leaked internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress and other outlets.

The documents reveal that the social network knows about the damages it brings to certain populations and demographics.

They claim that Facebook has opted to focus on profit before fixing those issues, which range from hate speech to posts inciting violence, and mental health dangers for teenage users.

“There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” Ms Haugen told CBS News's 60 Minutes on Sunday evening.

“Facebook over and over again chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money.”

Ms Haugen is also due to testify before a Senate commerce subcommittee on Tuesday, where she will claim Facebook is operating with no oversight.

The committee met last week and heard testimony from Facebook's head of global security, Antigone Davis, who said that Instagram was not harmful to teens.

"When we realised tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action," Ms Haugen's prepared testimony says, according to Reuters.

"When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action. I implore you to do the same here."

The company is also facing federal challenges and anti-trust cases in claims of monopolisation, from the Federal Trade Commission and US legislators in Washington.

"This is just the latest in a series of revelations about social media platforms that make clear that self-regulation is not working," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Ms Psaki said President Joe Biden and his administration would support "fundamental reforms [and] efforts to address these issues".

The harder they fall

The crises over Sunday and Monday are also hitting Facebook's pocket.

Facebook is financially known as the fifth most valuable company, according to Reuters, and the company's stock has declined about 5 per cent on Monday.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg may have lost at least $7 billion in net worth with the stock decline, making him fall in a global ranking of billionaires. Bloomberg News reported.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Why was Facebook down?

It remains unclear why the platform and its many apps were offline.

Company security experts were still investigating the outage on Monday afternoon, sources told The New York Times. They said it was unlikely that a cyber attack occurred.

People in digital access and security told AP and other news organisations that it was probably a DNS, or domain name services, issue where routes to its services were removed inadvertently and made them inaccessible.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone posted – on Twitter.