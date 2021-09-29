iPhone 14 will involve 'complete redesign', report says

Apple's iPhone 14 series will be a “complete redesign” as the company wrestles with competitors such as Samsung and Xiaomi for market share.

The company’s latest iPhone 13 line-up, launched on September 14, offered minor upgrades to consumers. This may be a sign that Apple's engineers are “working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time", Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter said.

The iPhone 13 is a safe upgrade for anyone with an iPhone 11 or earlier, but “it’s a harder sell if you have the iPhone 12 – a massive update that had a revamped design and 5G support. The newest phone just gets some tweaks".

Apple must get 'dramatic' to increase market share

“Apple will have to get more dramatic with next year’s overhaul, especially as competition mounts. Samsung … Google and others are now unleashing their best. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models, and a complete redesign,” the newsletter said.

Although the Cupertino, California-based company enjoyed a good response for its iPhone 12 series, the company is facing stiff competition.

The technology company, which sold more than 49.2 million devices to take a 15 per cent market share in the second quarter, was pushed to third place in the smartphone industry by Beijing-headquartered Xiaomi in the three months to June 30, US research company Gartner reported.

Overall, global smartphone shipments to end users stood at 328.8 million in the second quarter, an annual increase of 10.8 per cent, despite supply constraints because of coronavirus-induced production disruptions and component shortages.

Push towards foldable technology

World’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung – which holds a 17.6 per cent market share – is pushing foldable phones to increase its market share and gain customers. It launched two bendable devices, Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, last month.

Apple is also working on a foldable device that it could release in a few years, according to the Bloomberg’s newsletter.

Foldable smartphone shipments are projected to increase about three times on an annual basis to about nine million units this year, with Samsung accounting for an 88 per cent market share of the high-end devices, according to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research.

Satellite technology

The new iPhones could come with satellite technology to let users communicate with first responders in case of emergency in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to popular predictions.

Apple has had a dedicated team working on this technology for several years and it has been exploring merging this with its iPhones since 2017, according to a Bloomberg report.

Better placed camera and no rear bump

The iPhone 14 series will come with design changes that address many users’ common complaints, according Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

A hole-punch style camera, which puts the camera in a good place with no compromise with the screen size, will replace the large notch, he predicted. The rear of the phone will be smoother with no camera bump and the new design will feature round volume buttons, that were last featured on the iPhone 4.