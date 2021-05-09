Saudi Arabia's BinDawood reports 'tough start' to year as profit falls

Bindawood Holding plans to open 10 stores in the Riyadh province between 2022 and 2027. Courtesy of Bindawood Holding.

Bindawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest grocery retailers, reported a "tough start" to 2021 as net profit fell 51 per cent in the first quarter on lower sales.

The company reported net profit of 62.1 million riyals ($16.5m), compared with 126.3m riyals in the same period last year. Revenue fell 20 per cent 1.12 billion riyals.

“It has been a tough start to the year as the local Saudi grocery retail market continues to remain subdued," Ahmad BinDawood, chief executive of BinDawood Holding, said. "It is heartening to see some green shoots of recovery but overall, we see a return to pre-Covid sales only in the second half of 2021."

Bindawood Holding operates 74 stores across the kingdom – 51 of which are hypermarkets and 23 supermarkets – under the Bindawood and Danube brands. The company said revenue was stronger in the corresponding quarter last year as there was a one-off gain from people stocking up in March ahead of anticipated lockdowns. Moreover, its stores in Makkah and Madinah were fully operational for the entire first quarter of last year but had some pandemic restrictions in place this year.

An easing of restrictions, the gradual return of pilgrims to the kingdom's two holy cities and forthcoming promotions and festivals are all things that make the company "cautiously optimistic" about stronger sales and profit in the second half, Mr BinDawood said.

“Furthermore, we are excited to announce we will be bringing our eponymous BinDawood brand to the Riyadh Province. We plan to open 10 BinDawood stores across the province between 2022 and 2027 and to increase that number in line with market demand. As a recently listed company, we are very proud to announce this investment in the Riyadh Province, which will not only increase our physical footprint across the kingdom but will also result in more employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in the supermarket sector."

BinDawood made its debut on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, in October last year.

The company is also planning to grow internationally, with Bahrain already targeted as a location for expansion.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

