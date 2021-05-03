Samana Developers launches Dh100m wellness project in Dubai Studio City

UAE-based Samana Developers said it broke ground on Tuesday on a Dh100 million (Dh27.2m) wellness-themed residential project in Dubai’s Studio City.

The Golf Avenue project, which spans more than 210,000 square feet, will house 233 apartments.

"The project has been designed keeping in mind the wellbeing and fitness of the residents," Imran Farooq, chief executive of Samana Developers, said. "The pandemic has taught us to focus on humans rather than material things."

The developer said its project will contribute to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, an outline of how the emirate will be shaped over the next 20 years, which envisages large-scale changes to the landscape and skyline. The wide-ranging vision aims to provide the best quality of life for Dubai's residents and pave the way for the next major residential and economic developments in the city.

Key amenities at Samana's Golf Avenue project include a mini golf course, indoor and outdoor gymnasiums, swimming pool, jacuzzi, children’s play area and pool with green spaces.

Prestige Constructions, a UAE-based contracting company, commenced work on the project.

Samana Developers, part of Samana Group of companies, focuses on commercial and residential projects.

In addition to Golf Avenue, the developer plans to launch another two residential projects in 2021, including the Dh75m Samana Greens and Dh110m Samana Hills, both located in Arjan near the Dubai Miracle Garden, it said in a statement in February.

"Our end-user-focused approach reflects in our top ranking in sales of our two projects in Arjan," Mr Farooq said.

Dubai's property market is registering an uptick in deals this year on the back of a vaccine campaign that has sparked hopes of a quick post-pandemic recovery.

Home sales transactions in the emirate surged to a 11-year high during the first quarter of this year, according to a market report by real estate consultancy ValuStrat. Dubai registered sales of more than 6,000 ready homes worth Dh13.5 billion and 3,600 off-plan properties worth Dh5bn in the first three months of the year.

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

