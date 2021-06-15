Damac Properties appoints Farooq Arjomand as chairman

The company's former vice-chairman steps up following bid by founder Hussain Sajwani last week to take the company private

Dubai’s Damac Properties appointed Farooq Arjomand as the new chairman of the company . Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai’s Damac Properties appointed Farooq Arjomand as the new chairman of the company . Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai’s Damac Properties appointed Farooq Arjomand as its new chairman following the resignation of majority owner Hussain Sajwani, who launched a bid to take the company private last week.

Mr Arjomand was previously vice-chairman of the developer. Ali Malallah Binjab was appointed as Damac's new vice chairman, the company said in a statement on Tuesday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

Both appointments take place "with immediate effect", the company said.

Mr Arjomand is the chairman of the Dubai-based Arjomand Group, which is active in 15 industries with offices in Europe, the Far East and the GCC countries, according to his blog. He is also a founding member of the boards of Amlak Finance and Emaar Properties, according to the former's website.

Mr Arjomand holds a degree in business management from the Seattle Pacific University in the US and worked at HSBC bank for 17 years.

The new appointments follow company founder Mr Sajwani's resignation to avoid a conflict after he announced his intention to take the company private on June 9.

Mr Sajwani currently owns just over 72 per cent of Damac's shares, but launched a Dh2.185 billion ($595m) bid for the remaining 28 per cent, offering Dh1.30 per share, equal to the closing price for the company's shares on June 8, the day before the bid was announced.

Read More

Damac Properties reported a second quarter net loss of Dh280.5 million, but remains optimistic of a property rebound in 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalDamac Properties reports second quarter loss on higher impairments

Damac slips to loss in first quarter despite higher revenue

Damac has appointed a number of companies to advise on the offer. KPMG Lower Gulf has been appointed as valuer and Arqaam Capital as financial adviser to evaluate the offer from Maple Invest, a Cayman Islands-based company owned by Mr Sajwani that made the bid. Al Tamimi & Company has been appointed as legal advisor.

Damac, which has built the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course, has reported six successive quarterly losses and its share price has fallen by about 68 per cent from its most recent peak in August 2017.

The company reported a loss of Dh189.6 million in the first quarter of this year, compared with a Dh106.1m loss in the same period last year. Revenue fell to Dh642.2m, from Dh1.23bn in the same period last year.

The company has projects in a number of countries including the UAE, Lebanon, the UK, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. As of March 31, Damac had delivered 33,334 homes and has a development portfolio of 33,000 more units at various stages of progress and planning, according to its website.

Published: June 15, 2021 12:34 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden is seen with Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief

The Americas
Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signages are put up at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi on June 14th, 2021. The new Covid-19 restrictions start tomorrow. Victor Besa / The National.

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Lina Sadek, owner of Studiyo lab with her team members at the Times Square Centre mall in Dubai. Ms Sadek is among innovative tenants driving footfall in a refreshed Times Square Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

How female-led businesses have helped spur a retail revival at a mall in Dubai

Money
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams