Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani launches $595m bid to take listed developer private

Company's founder and majority shareholder submits bid for the 28% of shares he does not already own

Damac founder and chairman, Hussain Sajwani, at a panel at Salt Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. Antonie Robertson / The National
Damac founder and chairman, Hussain Sajwani, at a panel at Salt Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. Antonie Robertson / The National

Dubai’s property developer Hussain Sajwani is planning to take Damac Properties private by buying its remaining shares through an investment vehicle he owns.

Mr Sajwani, who currently owns 72 per cent of the company, submitted an offer to acquire the remaining shares at Dh1.30 per share, amounting to about Dh2.185 billion ($595m), according to a document filed at the Dubai Financial Market, where the shares currently trade. He has also resigned from the board as chairman after making the bid due to a conflict of interest.

Read More

Damac Properties reported a second quarter net loss of Dh280.5 million, but remains optimistic of a property rebound in 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalDamac Properties reports second quarter loss on higher impairments

Damac slips to loss in first quarter despite higher revenue

Maple Invest, a British Virgin Islands company owned by Mr Sajwani, "has an intention to make a voluntary and conditional offer to acquire shares in the issued and paid up share capital of Damac that will result in it owning no less than 90 per cent and up to 100 per cent" of the company's shares, the statement said.

Once Mr Sajwani receives acceptance from more than 90 per cent of the shareholders, he intends to submit a mandatory offer for the remaining shares under a "squeeze out" agreement. He then intends to delist the company, the statement said.

Damac, which has built the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course, has reported six successive quarterly losses and its share price has fallen by about 68 per cent from its most recent peak in August 2017. The shares fell a further 1.5 per cent in trading on Tuesday, closing at Dh1.28 per share.

The company reported a loss of Dh189.6 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of Dh106.1m in the same period last year. Revenue fell to Dh642.2m, from Dh1.23bn in the same period last year.

Damac will hold a board meeting on June 14 to discuss the offer, according to the statement.

The company has projects in a number of countries including the UAE, Lebanon, the UK, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. As of March 31, Damac had delivered 33,334 homes and has a development portfolio of 33,000 more units at various stages of progress and planning, according to its website.

The UAE property market, which softened due to a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014 and oversupply concerns, is showing signs of recovery as people stuck at home look to upgrade to larger properties amid a remote working and learning trend sparked by the pandemic. Transaction values hit a four-year high of Dh11.1bn in May.

Economic support measures and government initiatives – such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme – have also helped to improve sentiment.

“We believe that the offer from its largest shareholder comes at a turning point for the company," Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy & research at Kamco Invest, said.

"In its recent quarterly earnings, it was reported that the losses mainly reflected lower revenue recognition as many projects are nearing completion. In addition, the real estate market in Dubai has seen a strong recovery over the last few months and the trend is expected to continue in the near-term."

Both these factors should lead to more opportunities being created in one of the key real estate players in Dubai’s real estate market, he added.

The bid is not likely to have any effect on the ratings of bonds issued by Damac Properties' wholly-owned subsidiary, Damac Real Estate Development, S&P Global Ratings said.

"We understand that delisting will not have any effect on Damac's balance sheet, since the consideration will be paid by the acquirer. We also note that Damac cannot distribute dividends due to restrictions under its bond indenture. Therefore, we expect Damac's credit metrics will be unchanged," the ratings agency said.

It has a 'B' rating on Damac's bonds, which is below investment grade, with a negative outlook.

Updated: June 9, 2021 09:00 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi's ADQ plans to merge Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec). Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ offers to merge Abu Dhabi National Hotels with Adnec into $5.45bn entity

Economy
Damac founder and chairman, Hussain Sajwani, at a panel at Salt Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. Antonie Robertson / The National

Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani launches $595m bid to take listed developer private

Property
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency. Pacific Press

UAE minister Sarah Al Amiri among Bloomberg Catalysts to accelerate global problem solving

UAE
The number of women in the UAE enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses rose to 41% in 2019-20, from 33% in 2018-19, according to Coursera. Getty

UAE ranked second globally for business skills

Economy
The travel sector says 218,000 jobs are at risk unless the UK ditches its traffic light system for overseas trips. EPA

UK urged to drop ‘failed and damaging’ traffic light travel system

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast