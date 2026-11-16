Dar Global launches $267m project in Jeddah amid Saudi expansion push

London-listed real estate developer Dar Global is launching a new mixed-use development in Jeddah, with an estimated value of about 1 billion Saudi riyals ($267 million) as part of its expansion plans in the kingdom.

The project will be developed on a plot of land acquired for $56 million and forms part of Dar Global's programme to expand its Saudi Arabia portfolio by up to 4 billion riyals, the company said on Monday.

On completion of the programme, the company's worldwide development pipeline is expected to reach about $24 billion, it added.

A new international luxury brand will be introduced to Jeddah as part of the development, as the company plans to announce more land acquisitions in the kingdom.

Dar Global has partnerships with more than 10 brands, including the Trump Organisation, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Missoni, Pagani Automobili and W Hotels, among others at its developments.

“With buyers from 61 nationalities already investing in our Saudi portfolio, we are witnessing accelerating international confidence in the country's real estate sector,” said Ziad El Chaar, chief executive of Dar Global. “This new development marks another significant milestone in our global expansion strategy.”

The Arab world’s largest economy is looking to boost home ownership for Saudi citizens as part of its Vision 2030 programme. It has also opened up the property sector to foreign ownership, a move expected to attract increased demand.

However, buyers remained “selective” in the kingdom during the third quarter amid regional uncertainty triggered by Iran war, a recent report by JLL said.

In the July to September period, sale transaction volumes in Riyadh fell by about 30 per cent year-on-year to 9,100, while values decreased 51.8 per cent to 8.5 billion riyals.

Residential transaction volumes in Jeddah fell by 25.8 per cent on an annual basis to 3,100. Transaction values fell by 5.8 per cent to 3.9 billion riyals, JLL said.

With a presence in 14 international cities across nine countries, Dar Global’s portfolio of 4,200 units completed or under construction, spans the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain and Greece.

It is building three residential projects in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Trump Organisation, including a $1 billion Trump Tower in Jeddah and a Trump-branded ​luxury project in Wadi Safar in the capital.

Dar Global and the US President are also in partnership for the development of a $1 billion Trump Tower on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

Other international developers, including UAE-based Arada, are also expanding to Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Arada unveiled a Dh14 billion ($3.8 billion) residential project in Riyadh, with plans to build 100,000 homes in Saudi Arabia over the next three to five years.

Up to 3,500 villas and townhouses will be built in Al Rimal district in Riyadh's north-eastern growth corridor on a 2.5 million-square-metre plot.