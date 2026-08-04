River Park Tower joins London's Nine Elms skyscraper set

Home to the US Embassy and gateway to the landmark Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms Lane is completing its sweep of skyscrapers with the launch of the River Park Tower development.

Modern apartment blocks offer an antidote to the heatwave-hit city's main talking point: the lack of air-conditioning in London homes.

River Park Tower. Photo: FTI Show caption: River Park Tower. Photo: FTI

With the view of the Thames as its selling point, River Park Tower is generating a strong Middle East marketing reception, according to the team behind the launch.

Three in five potential buyers hail from the region, with Kuwaiti buyers showing the highest level of interest, followed by those from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Previous slide Next slide Battersea Power Station, a prominent feature on the south bank of the Thames since it first generated electricity in 1933, has undergone an extraordinary makeover. Photo: John Sturrock Show caption: Battersea Power Station, a prominent feature on the south ba…

After spending of £9 billion, developers hope it will form part of a new 'town centre' for south-west London, with retail and restaurants, office space and luxury apartments. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: After spending of £9 billion, developers hope it will form p…

Shops line Turbine Hall A, part of the scheme to transform the site into a new visitor attraction for London. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: Shops line Turbine Hall A, part of the scheme to transform t…

The huge architectural and construction project is a nod to the power station's industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: The huge architectural and construction project is a nod to …

The four corner chimneys were taken down and rebuilt painstakingly, brick by brick. Paul Carey / The National Show caption: The four corner chimneys were taken down and rebuilt painsta…

The famous site will open with a five-day festival of power featuring Arcadia’s ‘Lords of Lightning’, a multimillion-volt duelling spectacle. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: The famous site will open with a five-day festival of power …

Visitors to the rejuvenated power station will still see strong elements of its industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: Visitors to the rejuvenated power station will still see str…

An aerial view of Battersea Power Station. Photo: Jason Hawkes Show caption: An aerial view of Battersea Power Station. Photo: Jason Hawk…

The refurbished Control Room A. Photo: James Parsons Show caption: The refurbished Control Room A. Photo: James Parsons

Control room A retains its original circuit display panels showing how 20 per cent of London was once powered. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that Carnaby Street appears three times – the 2nd and 3rd displays were actually code for Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Paul Carey / The National Show caption: Control room A retains its original circuit display panels s…

The power station's instantly recognisable chimneys were used by British pilots during the Second World War as a signpost they had reached home. Photo: John Sturrock Show caption: The power station's instantly recognisable chimneys were use…

A London Power Company Limited logo seen within the station. Paul Carey / The National Show caption: A London Power Company Limited logo seen within the station.…

The art-deco stylings of Turbine Hall A. Photo: Backdrop Productions Show caption: The art-deco stylings of Turbine Hall A. Photo: Backdrop Pro…

























Architects Kohn Pedersen Fox and interior designers Hirsch Bedner Associates are well known in the region for their work on landmark developments and are promising to deliver a similar standard in London.

Life by the River Thames in central London. AFP Show caption: Life by the River Thames in central London. AFP

Penthouses, four-bedroom apartments and one-bedroom flats are on offer, as is access to communal lounges with concierge services. The Park Hyatt hotel tower next door offers connected services.