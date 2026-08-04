River Park Tower joins London's Nine Elms skyscraper set

Home to the US Embassy and gateway to the landmark Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms Lane is completing its sweep of skyscrapers with the launch of the River Park Tower development.
Modern apartment blocks offer an antidote to the heatwave-hit city's main talking point: the lack of air-conditioning in London homes.
With the view of the Thames as its selling point, River Park Tower is generating a strong Middle East marketing reception, according to the team behind the launch.
Three in five potential buyers hail from the region, with Kuwaiti buyers showing the highest level of interest, followed by those from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Architects Kohn Pedersen Fox and interior designers Hirsch Bedner Associates are well known in the region for their work on landmark developments and are promising to deliver a similar standard in London.
Penthouses, four-bedroom apartments and one-bedroom flats are on offer, as is access to communal lounges with concierge services. The Park Hyatt hotel tower next door offers connected services.