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River Park Tower overlooks the Thames and includes concierge services among its offerings. Photo: FTI
River Park Tower overlooks the Thames and includes concierge services among its offerings. Photo: FTI

River Park Tower joins London's Nine Elms skyscraper set

Regeneration of district housing US Embassy nears completion

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

August 04, 2026

Home to the US Embassy and gateway to the landmark Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms Lane is completing its sweep of skyscrapers with the launch of the River Park Tower development.

Modern apartment blocks offer an antidote to the heatwave-hit city's main talking point: the lack of air-conditioning in London homes.

River Park Tower. Photo: FTI
River Park Tower. Photo: FTI

With the view of the Thames as its selling point, River Park Tower is generating a strong Middle East marketing reception, according to the team behind the launch.

Three in five potential buyers hail from the region, with Kuwaiti buyers showing the highest level of interest, followed by those from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

  • Battersea Power Station, a prominent feature on the south bank of the Thames since it first generated electricity in 1933, has undergone an extraordinary makeover. Photo: John Sturrock
    Battersea Power Station, a prominent feature on the south bank of the Thames since it first generated electricity in 1933, has undergone an extraordinary makeover. Photo: John Sturrock
  • After spending of £9 billion, developers hope it will form part of a new 'town centre' for south-west London, with retail and restaurants, office space and luxury apartments. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    After spending of £9 billion, developers hope it will form part of a new 'town centre' for south-west London, with retail and restaurants, office space and luxury apartments. Photo: Backdrop Productions
  • Shops line Turbine Hall A, part of the scheme to transform the site into a new visitor attraction for London. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    Shops line Turbine Hall A, part of the scheme to transform the site into a new visitor attraction for London. Photo: Backdrop Productions
  • The huge architectural and construction project is a nod to the power station's industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    The huge architectural and construction project is a nod to the power station's industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions
  • The four corner chimneys were taken down and rebuilt painstakingly, brick by brick. Paul Carey / The National
    The four corner chimneys were taken down and rebuilt painstakingly, brick by brick. Paul Carey / The National
  • The famous site will open with a five-day festival of power featuring Arcadia’s ‘Lords of Lightning’, a multimillion-volt duelling spectacle. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    The famous site will open with a five-day festival of power featuring Arcadia’s ‘Lords of Lightning’, a multimillion-volt duelling spectacle. Photo: Backdrop Productions
  • Visitors to the rejuvenated power station will still see strong elements of its industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    Visitors to the rejuvenated power station will still see strong elements of its industrial past. Photo: Backdrop Productions
  • An aerial view of Battersea Power Station. Photo: Jason Hawkes
    An aerial view of Battersea Power Station. Photo: Jason Hawkes
  • The refurbished Control Room A. Photo: James Parsons
    The refurbished Control Room A. Photo: James Parsons
  • Control room A retains its original circuit display panels showing how 20 per cent of London was once powered. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that Carnaby Street appears three times – the 2nd and 3rd displays were actually code for Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Paul Carey / The National
    Control room A retains its original circuit display panels showing how 20 per cent of London was once powered. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that Carnaby Street appears three times – the 2nd and 3rd displays were actually code for Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Paul Carey / The National
  • The power station's instantly recognisable chimneys were used by British pilots during the Second World War as a signpost they had reached home. Photo: John Sturrock
    The power station's instantly recognisable chimneys were used by British pilots during the Second World War as a signpost they had reached home. Photo: John Sturrock
  • A London Power Company Limited logo seen within the station. Paul Carey / The National
    A London Power Company Limited logo seen within the station. Paul Carey / The National
  • The art-deco stylings of Turbine Hall A. Photo: Backdrop Productions
    The art-deco stylings of Turbine Hall A. Photo: Backdrop Productions

Architects Kohn Pedersen Fox and interior designers Hirsch Bedner Associates are well known in the region for their work on landmark developments and are promising to deliver a similar standard in London.

Life by the River Thames in central London. AFP
Life by the River Thames in central London. AFP

Penthouses, four-bedroom apartments and one-bedroom flats are on offer, as is access to communal lounges with concierge services. The Park Hyatt hotel tower next door offers connected services.

Updated: August 04, 2026, 2:10 PM
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