Aldar’s second-quarter profit rises 10% on higher revenue

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, reported a 10 per cent annual jump in its second-quarter profit as revenue rose 5 per cent during the period, despite uncertainty caused by the Iran war.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three-month period to the end of June climbed to Dh2.16 billion ($580 million), the company said in a filing on Wednesday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue and rental income during the quarter increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to Dh8.1 billion.

Aldar's first-half profit attributable to equity holders of the company increased by 16.3 per cent annually, to Dh4.2 billion. Revenue from January to June climbed 8 per cent year-on-year to Dh16.8 billion.

"Aldar's robust first-half performance is the direct result of a clear strategy and deliberate investment decisions taken over many years, which have created a strong and highly diversified business underpinned by exceptional financial strength," Aldar chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak said.

Abu Dhabi's property market continues to perform strongly in the first half on the back of higher demand and lower supply.

In the first half of the year, Abu Dhabi's total real estate transactions surged 112 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh117 billion, with transaction volumes rising 61.7 per cent to 16,838, the latest data from Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre showed.

Abu Dhabi residential prices rose by about 21.6 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, with apartment prices rising 24.4 per cent annually, while the villa market grew more modestly at 6.3 per cent, a CBRE report showed.

Dubai residential prices, meanwhile, grew by about 1.9 per cent annually in the second quarter, with apartment prices increasing by 1.3 per cent and villas by 5.7 per cent.

New projects launched

Aldar continues to launch new projects, with the company unveiling the Dh100 billion Marsa Al Saadiyat waterfront development on Saadiyat Island last week.

The final phase of Saadiyat Island’s masterplan is to have private mansions, luxury villas, waterfront apartments, branded residences and a 22.5-metre hillside community of standalone villas, with more than 58,000 residents to live there once the project is completed.

It also launched a Dh6 billion waterfront development on Yas Island this month that will feature 1,600 branded residences and a five-star resort.

Yas Point, near the sites of the coming Sphere Abu Dhabi and Disneyland Abu Dhabi, will include a school as well as retail, dining and leisure outlets. The destination will become home to 5,000 residents once completed. Aldar is also teaming up with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to build new residential communities at five sites in Abu Dhabi under the public-private partnership model.