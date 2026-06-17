Arada unveils first London residential project in UK expansion push

Sharjah developer Arada has unveiled a new residential development in London as the company looks to expand in the UK property market.

The project, named 100 Avenue Road, will have 172 apartments, with prices starting at Dh3.9 million ($1 million), the company said on Wednesday.

This is the company’s first development in London after its acquisition of Regal, a London-based mixed-used developer, in September. Regal has now been renamed Arada London.

The project is being built in Swiss Cottage, a short distance from Regent’s Park and Hampstead Heath in north-western London, with areas including Hampstead Village, Primrose Hill and Lord’s Cricket Ground close by. The construction is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

A design of the project. Photo: Arada Info

“There are very few opportunities left in London to buy into an address like this: an established, deeply connected neighbourhood where new development of this scale is exceptionally rare and where long-term capital preservation is as compelling as the lifestyle on offer,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group chief executive of Arada.

Homes at 100 Avenue Road range from 422 square feet to 957 square feet – from Manhattan-style apartments to three-bedroom units – with private balconies. The residences are offered on a 999-year leasehold basis, with sales beginning this week.

Other amenities include a swimming pool with spa, sauna, steam room and treatment room, as well as a fully equipped gym. Residents will also benefit from a 24-hour concierge and dedicated front-of-house team, alongside exclusive access to a residents’ lounge and library, private dining room, cinema and virtual golf simulator.

100 Avenue Road project in London. Photo: Arada Info

The latest project comes as Arada, a joint venture between KBW Investments, a company controlled by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, and Sharjah-based Basma Group, is continuing to expand globally.

In November, the developer announced an investment of up to £325 million ($427.7 million) to acquire an 80 per cent stake in the £2.5 billion Thameside West waterfront development in London's Royal Docks, its second acquisition in the market after buying 75 per cent of Regal a couple of months earlier.

In 2024, Arada also opened an office in Sydney, with plans to develop Dh6 billion worth of projects in the country's most populous city.

The US is another market where Arada aims to launch new projects and expand, Prince Khaled said last year.