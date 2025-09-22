Sharjah’s Arada buys UK developer and is in talks with PIF for Saudi expansion

Sharjah developer Arada has acquired UK-based Regal, with an initial commitment of Dh2.5 billion ($680 million) to the London property market, and is looking to launch new projects in Saudi Arabia and Ras Al Khaimah next year as part of its expansion plans.

The company has bought 75 per cent of Regal, a London based mixed-used developer, which has a pipeline of 10,000 residential units across 11 projects, with a plan to triple that number over the next three years.

“A lot of people are saying or would question this decision [entering London] … [since] it is currently probably in a depressed state when it comes to property prices or sentiment, but that's when we like to enter markets,” its group chief executive Ahmed Alkhoshaibi told The National.

“When you enter in a market when it's not at its best, you can find the right opportunity to acquire the right sites at the right price to deliver on your vision.”

The company plans to fund the new London deal through its own equity, he said. The amount that Arada is investing will be used jointly for the acquisition of Regal, as well as the development pipeline and for buying more sites in London, he added.

The deal opens the developer “to a big market and there are many advantages for Arada”.

“One is staying strategically to our business model, which is to expand outside the UAE once we initially reach a certain level of success in the UAE,” Mr Alkhoshaibi said.

Arada continues to expand globally with the new London deal. Photo: Arada

Last year, Arada made its international debut by announcing residential projects worth Dh6 billion in Sydney. It also opened an office in Australia’s most populous city as part of its expansion plans.

Arada is also looking to launch new projects in Saudi Arabia and is in talks with sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to start a new project in the kingdom.

“We’ve been discussing with PIF on a few projects; these talks have gone on, have matured, and are ongoing. I'm confident that one of these mega projects, of the PIF projects, will come to fruition,” Mr Alkhoshaibi said.

He did not provide further details but said it will be a “significant size, mixed use, residential project”.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be the next big market for property development as the kingdom continues to carry out reforms to attract investment.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia updated its rules to allow foreigners to buy property in specific zones in Riyadh and Jeddah, with special requirements for home ownership in Makkah and Madinah. The decision is expected to further boost the kingdom’s property market.

The planned mall at the Aljada development in Sharjah will included showpiece water feature and observation tower. Photo: Arada Residential buildings at Aljada. Pawan Singh / The National East Village, Aljada. Photo: Arada Masaar in Sharjah is a fully forested community featuring more than 50,000 trees. Photo: Arada The Manbat shop at Aljada sells Emirati produce. Pawan Singh / The National Nest, the student accommodation of 12 buildings next to University City in Sharjah. Pawan Singh / The National Sabis International School in Aljada is the first of three Arada schools to open. Pawan Singh / The National Nasma Central Park in the 5.2-hectare Nasma Residences community in Sharjah features hills plus local and regional flora. Photo: Arada Sendian District, the first phase of Masaar development. Photo: Arada Masaar has about 13km of woodland cycling and running trails. Photo: Arada Arada launched its first project in Dubai, the Dh2 billion ($544.5 million) Jouri Hills development within Jumeirah Golf Estates, at the end of 2022. Photo: Arada The Jouri Hills project features 294 high-end villas and town houses. Photo: Arada Prices at Armani Beach Residences at The Palm Jumeirah start at Dh21 million. Photo: Arada Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Arada group chief executive said the company's target for 2024 is Dh10 billion in sales. Photo: Arada

Mr Alkhoshaibi also confirmed that the developer plans to launch a project in Ras Al Khaimah next year as the emirate continues to attract new investors on the back of the Wynn Resorts development.

The value of the RAK project, with a hotel and residential units, is expected to be in the range of Dh3 billion.

“We acquired land in Ras Al Khaimah a few months ago on Al Marjan Island and are launching our first project,” he said.

Developers including Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties, Dubai Investments, Dar Global and Damac Properties are also lining up new projects in RAK as demand for property remains strong in the emirate.

