  • This penthouse at Buxmead, north London, is for sale at £16.95 million. All photos: Sotheby's
    This penthouse at Buxmead, north London, is for sale at £16.95 million. All photos: Sotheby's
  • It has a 360 degree terrace
    It has a 360 degree terrace
  • One of the five bedrooms
    One of the five bedrooms
  • The dining room
    The dining room
  • The kitchen
    The kitchen
  • It has its own games room
    It has its own games room
  • The apartment is set in one hectare of gardens
    The apartment is set in one hectare of gardens
  • The sellers say it is perfect for a buyer seeking security and a discreet life
    The sellers say it is perfect for a buyer seeking security and a discreet life
  • Living room
    Living room
  • Garden have been landscaped
    Garden have been landscaped
  • The building has its own gym
    The building has its own gym
  • One of six bathrooms
    One of six bathrooms
  • A grand entrance
    A grand entrance
  • Main bedroom
    Main bedroom
  • The swimming pool
    The swimming pool

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Property

London 'Billionaires' Row' penthouse used by Ariane Grande on sale for £17m

Property described by sellers as 'residential Fort Knox of London'

Paul Carey
Paul Carey
London

May 28, 2026

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A penthouse apartment on one of the most expensive residential streets in Britain is up for sale, priced at £16.95 million ($22.7 million).

Actress and singer Ariana Grande rented the property on the so-called Billionaires’ Row while she was in London for the filming of Wicked.

Buxmead, on The Bishops Avenue in Hampstead, north London, is less than 16km from Elstree Studios.

The 9,677-square-foot apartment's private gym and leisure facilities within the building provided a discreet environment for rehearsals.

Designer Harrison Varma developed the property with security in mind for clients who require discretion, providing a uniformed security team within the one-hectare private gardens.

It was one of 11 apartments originally bought in 2019 by Dean Main, founder of development and investment company Henigman.

As the flagship of the super-prime rental portfolio, the property has undergone a three-year refit to include five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a 360-degree wraparound terrace and lift to a six-car private garage. Features within the building include a cinema, games room, swimming pool and treatment areas.

Ariana Grande lived at Buxmead while filming Wicked. PA
Ariana Grande lived at Buxmead while filming Wicked. PA

Status address

The Bishops Avenue is known for its status mansions set in palatial grounds. It has been home to the urban elite since the early 20th century, with business leaders, film stars, royalty and presidents basing themselves on the sloping road, only a stone’s throw from Hampstead Heath.

To the chagrin of nearby residents, many of the properties are rarely occupied and several have been empty for years, sometimes decades, gaining value but reducing available residential space. In 2014, an inquiry found 16 of the 66 properties on the street were derelict, while others were valued at more than £60 million.

Several of the plots have been divided into multiple-occupancy homes, with luxury apartments replacing the monolithic mansions.

Buxmead is being marketed by UK Sotheby's International Realty and Alexander Main. Photo: Sotheby's
Buxmead is being marketed by UK Sotheby's International Realty and Alexander Main. Photo: Sotheby's

Prime property

Becky Fatemi, executive partner at UK Sotheby’s International Realty, said the Buxmead penthouse “understands exactly what today’s ultra-prime buyer is looking for”.

“It has quietly become known as London’s residential Fort Knox and that level of security and discretion is incredibly difficult to replicate,” she said. “It attracts global individuals, who want to live well without being seen, and that is reflected in every detail of the development.”

Prime luxury estate agent Alexander Main described it as “the best penthouse currently available in north-west London”, which is “completely private and secluded from the outside world”.

Updated: May 28, 2026, 5:04 AM
PropertyLondon