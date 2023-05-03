Abu Dhabi property transactions more than double to $7.59bn in first quarter

Abu Dhabi recorded real estate transactions worth Dh27.9 billion ($7.59 billion), with 5,472 deals, in the first quarter of 2023, as the emirate’s property market rebounds amid government initiatives and broader economic recovery.

The value of deals more than doubled during the three-month period to the end of March, while the volume of transactions, which include property sales and mortgages, grew 66 per cent, according to the latest data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The value of property sales more than tripled to Dh16.2 billion, while mortgage deals rose 70 per cent to Dh11.7 billion.

“The increase in the number of transactions and their overall value is a testament to the continued resilience of the sector despite global economic uncertainties,” Adeeb Afifi, executive director of the real estate sector at DMT, said.

“The government’s continued efforts to enhance the investment environment and regulatory framework have contributed to this positive trend. We are confident that this trend will continue throughout the year, and we remain committed to supporting the growth of the sector and the overall economic development of Abu Dhabi.”

The UAE property market has continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to government initiatives, higher oil prices and other measures to support the economy.

Property transactions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surged last year amid higher demand from buyers.

In the first quarter of this year, asking prices for apartments and villas in Abu Dhabi rose by 7 per cent amid high demand from buyers, according to the real estate listings website Property Finder.

In the first quarter of this year, asking prices for apartments and villas in Abu Dhabi rose by 7 per cent. Ravindranath K / The National

Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Masdar City, Al Raha Beach and Saadiyat Island were among the areas in high demand from buyers.

In Dubai, the average asking price for apartments surged by 25 per cent annually, while villa prices rose 16 per cent in the three-month period.

There were 1,769 new investors who were involved in the real estate transactions during the quarter, up 42 per cent compared to the first quarter of last year, the DMT data found. The percentage of non-resident investors also rose during the period.

Abu Dhabi's economy grew by 10.5 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022, the fastest expansion in the Mena region, driven by strong growth in the non-oil sector, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said earlier this year, citing the latest data released by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.

The non-oil sector grew by 10.3 per cent annually during the period, driven by government efforts to diversify the economy, boost the private sector's contribution and invest in human capital, it said.