Mubadala's Yahsat plans to sell at least 30% of shares in Abu Dhabi IPO

The offering is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021 and will be open to retail and qualified institutional investors

Yahsat, a Mubadala-owned satellites operator, plans to list 30% of its shares on the ADX. Courtesy: Mubadala
Yahsat, a Mubadala-owned satellites operator, plans to list 30% of its shares on the ADX. Courtesy: Mubadala

Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat), the satellite operator owned by Mubadala Investment Company, plans to sell at least 30 per cent of its shares in what would be the first public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange since 2017.

The offering and subsequent listing are currently expected to take place in the third quarter of this year, subject to market conditions and relevant regulatory approvals, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Monday.

Yahsat's planned float will be open to retail and qualified institutional investors. The offer price per share will be determined through a bookbuilding process, according to the statement. Mubadala will remain a majority shareholder following the listing.

"In line with our mandate to drive technological transformation and economic diversification of the UAE, we strive to develop a world-class innovation and technology-driven ecosystem that attracts investment in Abu Dhabi and the UAE more broadly," Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chief executive of UAE Investments at Mubadala and chairman of Yahsat, said.

"We believe the listing of Yahsat on Abu Dhabi’s Stock Exchange further reiterates our role in contributing to the growth of the UAE economy.”

Yahsat plans to sell a minimum of 731.9 million shares and a maximum 975.9 million shares at a nominal value of Dh1, representing a minimum 30 per cent stake and maximum of 40 per cent of the Dh2.44 billion ($664.85 million) issued share capital of the company, the company said in an offer document advertised in The National on Monday.

The offer period for the first, second and third tranches will begin on June 27. The first and third tranches of the public issues are expected to close on July 6, while the second tranche will end on July 8, the company said.

The price range of the IPO will be announced on the first day of the offer period and trading in the company’s shares is expected to begin on July 14 on the ADX, according to the offer document.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, Merrill Lynch International and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint global coordinators on the deal. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, EFG Hermes and HSBC are the joint bookrunners. First Abu Dhabi Bank is lead receiving bank for the deal, according to the statement.

Mubadala-owned Yahsat announces intention to list on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Photo: Yahsat
A satellite belonging to Mubadala-owned Yahsat. Photo: Yahsat

The IPO will be the first in Abu Dhabi since 2017, when Adnoc listed 10 per cent of its retail arm, Adnoc Distribution, on the ADX.

Adnoc subsequently sold another 10 per cent stake and last month raised $1.64bn through the sale of new shares and issuance of exchangeable bonds in Adnoc Distribution, potentially pushing its free float on the ADX to 30 per cent.

Established in 2007, Yahsat operates in more than 150 countries across five continents. Yahsat’s fleet of five satellites reaches more than two thirds of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting and mobility solutions.

The announcement marks an "important milestone in Yahsat’s journey as we continue to build on our strong national and international partnerships and invest in new technologies to drive future growth", Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive at Yahsat, said.

"We believe we have established a strong and proven operational and financial track record over the years and look forward to welcoming new investors to participate in Yahsat’s growth story.”

Updated: June 21, 2021 11:31 AM

