Why gold is no longer recovering in the way many had predicted

After reaching a high of about $5,595 an ounce in January, gold's subsequent drop back to around $4,000 currently and its inability to regain its upwards momentum has puzzled investors.

Despite an uncertain geopolitical backdrop, rising government debt and central bank buying, bullion has spent much of the past two months trading sideways after correcting sharply from this year's highs.

For those convinced that structural forces would continue to drive prices higher, the market has provided a reminder that even the strongest long-term trends are rarely linear and should not be taken for granted.

So why is gold no longer recovering in the way that many had predicted? The answer lies in the distinction between cyclical and structural drivers.

In the short term, markets remain dominated by interest rates, the US dollar and investor sentiment. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer have pushed up real bond yields, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold. A firmer dollar has also weighed on demand.

Easing geopolitical hostilities following the US-Iran agreement reduced the safe-haven premium that had supported gold prices earlier in the year, with even the resumption of the conflict no longer stimulating new demand. After an extraordinary rally over the previous 18 months, profit-taking and portfolio-rebalancing were perhaps inevitable.

Such arguments need not alter the longer-term investment case for gold, however. That case rests less on geopolitical uncertainty than on profound changes in the global monetary and fiscal landscape.

Structural shift in buying

The US continues to run exceptionally large budget deficits, federal debt remains on an unsustainable trajectory and interest payments are consuming an ever-greater share of government revenue. Few seriously question the dollar's status as the world's dominant reserve currency in the foreseeable future, but an increasing number of central banks are gradually diversifying their reserve portfolios, reducing the dollar’s weight.

Since 2022, the purchase of gold by governments and central banks has consistently exceeded historical norms. Unlike previous bull markets, demand has not been driven primarily by speculative investors or exchange-traded funds but by sovereign institutions with exceptionally long investment horizons. This represents a structural shift in the composition of demand that is unlikely to reverse quickly.

At the same time, supply remains relatively constrained. New gold mines typically require years of exploration and development before production begins, while recycling can only partially offset limited new supply. When structurally higher demand meets relatively inelastic supply, the long-term direction of prices tends to remain upwards, even if the journey is interrupted by periods of consolidation.

Perhaps the most important evolution in the investment case is that gold is increasingly viewed as protection against fiscal rather than simply inflation risk. Inflation has moderated from the post-pandemic highs, but governments across many advanced economies continue to accumulate debt at a pace that appears difficult to sustain indefinitely.

Investors are becoming increasingly focused on fiscal credibility, sovereign balance sheets and the possibility that central banks may eventually face pressure to accommodate rising public borrowing.

In that environment, gold serves not merely as an inflation hedge but as insurance against the gradual erosion of confidence in fiat currencies and government finances. Even modest concerns about fiscal sustainability can justify higher strategic allocations to precious metals within diversified portfolios.

Quote Gold's recent underperformance should not be mistaken for the end of a secular bull market

The market is currently reminding investors that cyclical forces can dominate structural fundamentals for longer than expected.

Extended periods of consolidation often follow powerful rallies as valuations normalise and investors reassess the macroeconomic outlook. Gold's recent weakness should therefore be seen in that context rather than as evidence that the long-term investment thesis has fundamentally changed.

For investors in the Gulf, these dynamics retain particular relevance. The region's long-standing affinity for physical bullion, combined with growing institutional participation and Dubai's continued emergence as one of the world's leading centres for gold trading and refining, provides an additional source of resilient demand.

Whether gold resumes its upwards trend over the coming months will depend more on the path of real interest rates, the US dollar and confidence in the sustainability of public finances.

Gold's recent underperformance should not be mistaken for the end of a secular bull market, therefore. Rather, it reflects the market's continuing struggle to balance near-term monetary realities against longer-term fiscal and structural forces. History suggests that those deeper forces eventually prevail, even if investors are sometimes required to exercise more patience than they initially expected.