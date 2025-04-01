Carrying out fractional property investment through a formal company structure generally offers more legal protection. Getty Images
More investors turn to fractional ownership to enter booming Dubai property market

Format lowers individual financial burden and provides more people access to high-value assets

Deepthi Nair
April 01, 2025