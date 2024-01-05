Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

The billionaire's net worth rose $7.7 billion in a day to $97.6 billion after court reprieve

The court reprieve stoked a $13.3 billion wealth gain for Gautam Adani. AFP

The court reprieve stoked a $13.3 billion wealth gain for Gautam Adani. AFP

Bloomberg
Jan 05, 2024
Powered by automated translation

After a roller-coaster ride on the wealth rankings last year, Gautam Adani is back to being Asia’s wealthiest person days after India’s top court said no new probes were needed into Hindenburg Research’s bombshell allegations against the tycoon’s conglomerate.

Mr Adani’s net worth rose by $7.7 billion in a day to $97.6 billion, reclaiming the top spot in the region from Indian compatriot Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was trailing by a narrow margin with a net worth of $97 billion, the index shows.

Read More
India's Adani Group cleared of further inquiries by Supreme Court after Hindenburg attack
Billionaires: Elon Musk ends 2023 as world’s richest person

The comeback of the first-generation entrepreneur, who started off as a diamond trader in the 1980s, caps an eventful year for Mr Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate.

Despite denying Hindenburg’s allegations of corporate fraud, the Adani Group lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point last year and spent months wooing back investors, lenders, repaying debt and assuaging regulatory concerns.

Adani Group’s stocks rallied after the Supreme Court of India this week ordered the local markets regulator to conclude its investigation into the conglomerate within three months and said no more probes were needed, effectively drawing a line under the year-long saga on short-selling.

The court reprieve stoked a $13.3 billion wealth gain for Mr Adani – the world’s largest this year – after he registered one of the biggest wealth losses in 2023.

Mr Adani, whose conglomerate has committed an investment of $100 billion over the next decade for green transition across its businesses, is also back to rapidly diversifying his empire beyond its coal-trading origins into data centres, artificial intelligence, urban development, airports and media.

Top 10 richest people in the world in 2023 – in pictures

Elon Musk, whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX and X, was the world’s richest person – at least on paper – in 2023, with a net worth of $229 billion. Reuters

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk attends the VivaTech conference in Paris

Elon Musk, whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX and X, was the world’s richest person – at least on paper – in 2023, with a net worth of $229 billion. Reuters

Updated: January 05, 2024, 7:19 AM
Personal financeBillionairesIndiaAsia
Editor's picks
More from the national