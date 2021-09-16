Google glitch causes confusion about Indian rupee conversion rate

Remittance industry experts advise expats to check currency rates with local money exchanges or banks before making any transactions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

A temporary glitch in search engine Google’s currency converter tool on Wednesday showed the dirham-Indian rupee conversion rate to be much lower than it actually is, sparking confusion among Indian expats in the UAE.

The Indian rupee was shown to have briefly plunged to about 24.8 versus the UAE dirham on Wednesday, according to rates aggregated by Google.

The prices briefly fluctuated between Rs23 to Rs24.83 against one UAE dirham on Wednesday, according to Google data, which reflects real-time exchange rate data provided by US-based financial services company Morningstar.

“The rumour of the rupee weakening is a glitch supposedly seen on online search engines. The actual rates, as available with banks, exchange houses and financial service providers, wasn’t affected by the rumours,” said Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Lulu Financial Holdings.

There was an initial spike in remittance enquiries "but none of this necessarily meant translating into transactions, as ultimately, the actual price was visible before transacting through us. Overall, it was business as usual", he said.

“The rupee rested at 73.49 against the US dollar today. A correction in the Indian stock market is expected by most investors, and along with the recent increase in global oil prices, we foresee the rupee to test 73.84 and 74.05, as well as 74.30, probably by month-end, which translates to 20.10 – 20.20 against the UAE dirham.”

Strategists from Swiss investment bank UBS said in a note dated August 25 they expect the Indian currency to weaken to 77 per dollar by the end of the year – more than 5 per cent weaker than current levels – and depreciate further to 79.5 by September 2022.

British investment bank HSBC, however, has a more positive view on the Indian currency. It expects the rupee to reach 73 against the dollar by year-end and says the currency will likely end flat with its end-2020 level. In the longer term, the bank expects modest fragility where the rupee could weaken to 75 against the dollar.

Remittance industry experts advise expats to check currency rates with local money exchanges or banks before making any transactions.

"Always verify with your bank, exchange house or remittance service provider for the most accurate and up-to-date rates. Do not rely on the internet alone," Mr Ahamed said.

Google has claimed its converter should not be the only source for conversion rates in the past when such technical glitches occurred. The disclaimer tab covers everything from the delays in updating the rates of exchange to offering no guarantees on the displayed numbers, the search engine company said.

“Google cannot guarantee the accuracy of the exchange rates displayed. You should confirm current rates before making any transactions that could be affected by changes in the exchange rates,” according to the disclaimer.

Outward personal remittances from the UAE dropped by 5 per cent, or Dh8.3 billion ($2.26bn), year-on-year in 2020, according to the Central Bank of the UAE’s annual report. Transfers through exchange houses fell by Dh18.1bn or 13.8 per cent, but outward remittances through banks increased by Dh9.8bn or 28.8 per cent, the report said.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh135,000 Engine 1.6L turbo Gearbox Six speed automatic with manual and sports mode Power 165hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 240Nm @ 1,400rpm 0-100kph: 9.2 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

