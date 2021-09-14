Why this man is on a mission to help others save money – Pocketful of Dirhams

If there’s one lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, it’s that being financially secure during times of uncertainty is crucial.

This includes having a financial safety net to protect against job loss or other unforeseen events, as well as saving and investing for the future.

But money skills continue to lag, according to a 2019 financial literacy survey by Visa, which found that 43 per cent of respondents in the UAE felt they were not ready to manage their own money.

Another 53 per cent said schools did not prepare them enough to take care of their finances.

And this is where Rolly Brocales is hoping to make a difference. The managing director of restaurant chain Off The Hook is on a mission to help his 90 employees save for their futures by teaching them financial literacy skills.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Mr Brocales, who discusses how he and his partners are helping their team invest and set financial goals.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

