The Debt Panel: ‘Can I use credit insurance to pay off my loan after losing my job?'

I had been working in the UAE for many years and went home to India for a vacation two months ago. However, I have been unable to return to the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions and subsequent flight bans.

I lost my job earlier this month due to my inability to return to the UAE and my residency visa also expired in the interim.

My issue is that I have a loan with a UAE bank, of which 11.82 per cent, or about Dh40,000, is still left to be repaid. I took the loan out in 2017 and the monthly instalment is Dh8,023.

When my company reduced our salaries by 35 per cent last year because of the pandemic, I was granted a three-month payment holiday by the bank. When this ended, I resumed paying the full monthly instalment even though my salary continued to be 35 per cent less than what I normally received.

The bank has also been deducting an insurance payment against the loan every month. Does this mean that the remaining amount owed is covered by the loan insurance?

Without a job and being unable to return to the UAE, am I still liable for legal action from the bank for non-repayment of the remaining amount owed on the loan? I am 61 and finding another job at my age is highly unlikely. Can you advise me on my legal position? DD, India

Debt panellist 1: Philip King, head of retail banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

This is an understandably difficult situation to be in, especially with the surge of unanticipated salary cuts and job losses resulting from the pandemic. We applaud you for your continued commitment and efforts to repay your debt despite your challenging circumstances.

In terms of your loan insurance, the first step is to check with your bank if the insurance policy covers involuntary job loss and for how long. If it does, then your insurance should support your monthly loan repayments and safeguard you from default for a predetermined period. It would pay either the entire monthly instalment or a part of it on your behalf, typically from 12 to 24 months, as these insurance policies provide short-term protection only.

When you miss making repayments, banks charge late payment fees. However, after three consecutive missed repayments and repeated warnings from your bank, they may file a police case against you and request a travel ban, preventing you from returning to the UAE.

Quote You should double check with your bank to find out the terms and conditions of the insurance on your loan Nathan McFarlane, founder of AskHelpWith.com

With that being said, we encourage you to continue your job hunt, whether in the UAE or abroad.

Usually, leaving the UAE without fulfilling your financial obligations shouldn't be a problem if your bank is aware of your situation; there is no requirement for a borrower to maintain a residence in the UAE while their loans are not yet fully paid.

However, defaulting on your loans after leaving the country is a more serious issue compared with those defaulting while still in the country, and can lead to legal repercussions.

Living with debt can certainly be distressing and we highly recommend that you decrease your expenditure as much as possible through stringent budgeting or seek financial assistance during this difficult time.

Debt panellist 2: Nathan McFarlane, founder of AskHelpWith.com

This is such an unfortunate situation to find yourself in and is certainly one that many expats are currently facing due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

There are a few things to highlight here, but let’s start with the insurance. It is likely you signed up for the insurance when you took the loan out and already have a copy of the policy’s terms in your loan agreement.

However, you should double check with your bank to find out more about the terms and conditions of the insurance on your loan. You may be eligible to make a claim based on your situation as this type of insurance is normally used in the event of a forced redundancy.

Whether or not you can utilise the insurance to pay your loan largely defines your next question about the possibility of your bank taking legal action against you for missed loan repayments.

If you are not covered by the insurance and an amount is still owed to the bank, it can take action to reclaim the money owed.

As ever in these situations, I suggest you notify the bank of your situation and stay in constant communication with them. Always do this in writing so you have a record of the discussion.

When the amount outstanding is as low as you have stated, banks are less likely to file civil cases to reclaim outstanding amounts owed. Nevertheless, this is not a guarantee and they may exercise their right to take legal action. If this is the case, then I advise you to seek legal advice to understand your rights.

What is more likely, however, is that the bank will want to settle the issue amicably and may offer alternative options to you. Based on my experience, if you do need to come to a settlement with the bank and you are outside the country, then they tend to be much more open to flexible ways of repaying a loan. I wish you the best of luck.

Debt panellist 3: Felicity Glover, personal finance editor at The National

Involuntary job loss can be a distressing life event at the best of times, but the Covid-19 pandemic has compounded this issue for millions of people around the world who have been furloughed, had their salaries reduced or are now unemployed.

It doesn’t help that you are stuck in India and unable to return to the UAE for the foreseeable future. However, it is important that you communicate with your bank as soon as possible to check the terms of your loan insurance policy as there are usually time limits to make an insurance claim against forced redundancy. This is typically within two to three months of losing your job.

You will also need proof of your job loss to make a claim – has your company provided you with an official letter confirming that you are no longer employed by them? If not, I advise you to also contact them immediately to request this.

If you miss more than three loan instalments, your bank can lodge a legal case against you, which is another reason why it is important to start the claims process as soon as possible to protect yourself against this happening.

It is important to note that credit card or loan protection insurance can be a contentious issue for consumers if they have been mis-sold the policy and are unable to make a claim because it doesn’t cover them for involuntary job loss. If that is the case with you, then you should request a refund of the monthly payments you made towards the policy and also lodge an official complaint with your bank.

While ageism has long been an issue in the workforce, I believe that this is an outdated view now that remote working has become the norm. You should not give up looking for another job just because you are 61. Many people – regardless of their age – have found a new purpose and career during the pandemic thanks to the burgeoning remote jobs sector.

I am sure that your work experience and skills can be utilised to earn a decent income online, allowing you to take back control of your personal finances. For India-based remote jobs, it is worth checking out remoters, naukri.com and indeed, while fiverr offers global freelance opportunities.

The Debt Panel is a weekly column to help readers tackle their debts more effectively. If you have a question for the panel, write to pf@thenational.ae

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Also on December 7 to 9, the third edition of the Gulf Car Festival (www.gulfcarfestival.com) will take over Dubai Festival City Mall, a new venue for the event. Last year's festival brought together about 900 cars worth more than Dh300 million from across the Emirates and wider Gulf region – and that first figure is set to swell by several hundred this time around, with between 1,000 and 1,200 cars expected. The first day is themed around American muscle; the second centres on supercars, exotics, European cars and classics; and the final day will major in JDM (Japanese domestic market) cars, tuned vehicles and trucks. Individuals and car clubs can register their vehicles, although the festival isn’t all static displays, with stunt drifting, a rev battle, car pulls and a burnout competition.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

