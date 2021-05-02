S&P considers removing stocks of Lebanon's largest companies from indexes

The Beirut Marathon used to attract almost 40,000 runners annualy. Getty Images

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the division of ratings agency S&P Global that creates stock market indexes, has launched a consultation exercise on removing Lebanese shares from several of its indexes as a result of the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

S&P DJI said that it already took some measures "to address ongoing market accessibility issues in Lebanon caused by the imposition of capital controls". It added that although it has been monitoring the situation, little progress has been made to address to problems caused by these controls.

"Given the situation in the country regarding foreign currency shortages and fund repatriation concerns, S&P DJI is proposing to remove index constituents domiciled in Lebanon from the S&P Pan Arab Indices," the company said in a statement announcing the consultation exercise on Friday.

"Additionally, S&P DJI is proposing to reclassify Lebanon from a frontier market to a stand-alone market, and consequently remove all constituents from the S&P Frontier BMI and related sub-indices."

Lebanon is enduring its worst economic crisis since the end of its last civil war in 1990. The country's economy contracted 25 per cent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Although no formal capital controls have been announced, banks have placed strict limits on the amount of dollars that customers can withdraw amid a dollar shortage in the country.

Since the beginning of last year, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 per cent of its value against the US dollar. That led to rampant inflation, which soared to an annual 158 per cent in March.

S&P DJI said its consultation exercise will last until May 14 and that the removal of shares could take place at a forthcoming rebalancing of its indexes before markets reopening on June 21.

The removal of Lebanon-domiciled shares would affect four companies – Bank Audi, Blom Bank and Byblos Bank, the country largest lenders, as well as two classes of shares listed by property developer Solidere. Solidere is the largest publicly listed company on the Beirut Stock Exchange.

The Blom Stock Index that tracks the performance of the Beirut Stock Exchange has jumped in value by 40 per cent so far this year as those that can afford to, invest to hedge against the pound's plunge in value.

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

