Adnoc Drilling's long-term projects and tech strategy lift Q3 profit to record

Adnoc Drilling, the Middle East's biggest drilling company by rig count, posted a 10 per cent annual jump in its third-quarter profit to hit a record, driven by its pipeline of long-term projects and implementation of new technology.

Net profit after tax in the three months ended September 30 rose to $368.2 million, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company unit said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue rose more than 22 per cent year-on-year to $1.26 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – a key metric of profitability – increased 10 per cent to $560 million.

The record profitability and cash generation during the third quarter were underpinned by “strong operational execution, resilient long-term contracts and accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence-powered technologies across the fleet”, the company said.

Adnoc Drilling also reported a 17 per cent rise in net profit for the first nine months of the year to $1.06 billion. Revenue from January to the end of September rose more than 27 per cent to $3.63 billion, while Ebitda added 15 per cent to reach about $1.64 billion.

“Our record performance in 2025 showcases the strength and resilience of our business model and disciplined execution,” said Adnoc Drilling chief executive Abdulla Al Messabi.

The company has updated its full-year guidance, with the top end of its revenue now at $4.85 billion, up from a previous projection of $4.8 billion. The lower end of its net profit expectations was increased, while Ebitda remains the same.

Adnoc Drilling has plans to grow its wells to more than 300 and expand its integrated drilling services fleet to 70 rigs by 2030. It is also preparing new offshore island operations by the end of the decade, which are projected to add “billions in new revenue streams”, Mr Al Messabi added.

Abdulla Al Messabi, chief executive of Adnoc Drilling. Photo: Adnoc Drilling

The strategy will be “de-risked by our in-house expertise and powered by our ambition to become AI-native”, explained Mr Al Messabi, who was appointed chief executive in June.

Adnoc Drilling is the largest integrated drilling services company in the Middle East by fleet size. It owned 142 rigs by the end of 2024, with three island rigs on order for 2026. The company expects to grow the rig count to at least 148 by the end of 2026, and to 151 by 2028.

Earlier this month, the company announced a dividend distribution floor of Dh25 billion ($6.8 billion) by 2030, representing a 26 per cent minimum cumulative dividend return – part of the Adnoc group's plan to distribute Dh158 billion in dividends across its six publicly listed companies by the end of this decade.

Adnoc Drilling also said it is rapidly advancing its unconventional energy programme, with strong early results from initial wells in the Ruwais Diyab Concession.

Adnoc Drilling has won a spate of major contracts in 2025, including a five-year $1.63 billion deal for integrated drilling services and a $1.15 billion contract for two jack-up rigs, both from Adnoc Offshore. It has also won an $800 million contract from Adnoc Onshore for the provision of integrated hydraulic fracturing services for conventional and tight reservoirs.

